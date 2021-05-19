newsbreak-logo
Mayor Dave Jones confirms he will not seek another term at Atlantic City Council Meeting

 21 hours ago

The Atlantic City Council held a fairly brief meeting on Wednesday at City Hall. The council passed a resolutions amending the FY 2021 Budget. They also passed a resolution setting the wages for Sunnyside Pool personnel for the 2021 season. Lifeguard I positions will earn $8.00 per hour and Lifeguard II positions will earn $8.20 per hour. The wages are reflective of the YMCA’s aquatic wages so there is no conflict between the facilities and help keep both staffed for the season. The wages will be in effect from May 15, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The city decided to run payroll through the city system this year to make the duties of the Aquatics Director and Pool Manager simpler due to the fact that Chelsie Huddleson has recently left that position for a new job.

