Kevin Lankinen made the final start of his 2020-21 season last night against the Dallas Stars. He saw his Chicago Blackhawks team score four in front of him which always helps but he needed to play well for his own personal well-being. He made 37 saves on 39 shots to earn his 17th victory of the season. His record will end at 17-14-5 which is really nice for a rookie goaltender. He sort of struggled in the middle part of the season so it was very important for him to go into the offseason feeling good.