Shohei Ohtani’s low pitch velocity has baseball fans worried

By Steven Kubitza
FanSided
FanSided
 12 hours ago

Shohei Ohtani's velocity is down early Wednesday night and Angels fans are worried. Shohei Ohtani is on the mound Monday night for the Los Angeles Angels and that means MLB fans all over are tuning in. The two-way star is a must-watch even when he is not pitching. But there...

FanSided

FanSided

MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Smashes two-run shot

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. The left-handed hitter hit a homer run off Josh Fleming in the third inning. It was the tenth dinger for the electric Ohtani and he is now slashing .273/.322/.645 in 2021.
MLBspotonflorida.com

Shohei Ohtani making history with 2-way success for Angels

The only weakness in Shohei Ohtani's incredible two-way game these days is his control, and it's bugging the Los Angeles Angels' star. Although Ohtani is off to a superb start to a season with no analogue in the past baseball century, he has walked 19 batters in his four mound appearances....
MLBkfgo.com

MLB roundup: Ohtani’s late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Rays rally to beat Angels after Shohei Ohtani splits

Now you see it, now you don’t. That is Shohei Ohtani’s split-fingered fastball in a nutshell, the Angels right-hander using his trademark disappearing pitch to disarm the Tampa Bay Rays for five scoreless innings in Angel Stadium on Wednesday night. Then what initially seemed like a questionable move by manager...
MLBlindyssports.com

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to make delayed start against Rays

Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday night, two days after being scratched because of a sore right elbow. Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) was hit by a pitch on the elbow Sunday but remained in...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Wild in five scoreless innings

Ohtani completed five scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing one hit and six walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. The two-way star appeared downright dominant at times against the defending American League champions, racking up 15 swinging strikes and limiting the Rays to only one hit (a single). However, he also threw a wild pitch and walked six batters, pushing his pitch count to 84 and contributing to a somewhat early exit. Ohtani's 2.41 ERA and 37.1 percent strikeout rate through four starts are undoubtedly impressive, but his 1.39 WHIP and 21.0 percent walk rate provide some reason for concern. Still, Ohtani is showing this season that his potential is almost boundless, making him a valuable fantasy asset as both a hitter and a pitcher. His next start on the mound will likely come at Houston near the beginning of next week.
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani finds another way to get even with Babe Ruth

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani matched an impressive Babe Ruth stat, one that only he and the baseball legend can claim. Shohei Ohtani sees all your baseball records, Babe Ruth. And he’s coming for them. On Thursday, Ohtani drew even with Ruth on a stat he used to own...
MLBfangraphs.com

Shohei Ohtani’s New Cutter(s)

We are reaching peak levels of Shohei Ohtani early in the 2021 season. The true two-way play we were teased with in 2018 is now on full display, with both hitting and pitching in the same game. But as incredible as the hitting has been, there are still questions about Ohtani’s performance as a pitcher: In 18.2 innings, he has somehow pitched to a 2.41 ERA and 3.96 FIP despite a 22% walk rate that is third worst in the league among pitchers with 10 innings or more. Yet in the midst of massive control issues and everything he’s doing at the plate, Ohtani is continuing to develop as a pitcher, adding a multi-faceted cutter to the pitch mix.
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani humiliates Jose Altuve with filthy slider (Video)

Shohei Ohtani showed no remorse towards Jose Altuve on such a dirty strikeout. Ohtani is on a roll on the mound, lowering his ERA to. 2.28 (so far) with a solid outing in Houston on Tuesday night. While he has a ways to go to match the great Babe Ruth, he’s matching records not previously seen since, well, the Babe.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani aims to subdue Astros

One night after receiving an exceptional performance from their bullpen in a pinch, the Los Angeles Angels had to figure the odds were slim that they would get another stellar effort. The circumstances didn't seem favorable at the onset, with the Angels placing scheduled starter Alex Cobb on the 10-day...
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels waste Shohei Ohtani’s best game of the season

Shohei Ohtani continued to amaze, striking out 10 in seven strong innings, but received little offensive support and was let down by the Angels bullpen in a 5-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday night in Houston. Limiting walks was the key to Ohtani’s longevity on Tuesday, entering the game...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Start pushed back due to fatigue

Ohtani's next start was pushed back due to fatigue Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The Angels have allowed Ohtani to take on as heavy a workload as he can on both sides of the ball this year, though that's required frequent minor adjustments to his schedule. He's reportedly not injured but will need a bit more time before he's ready to return to the mound. He won't start Tuesday against Cleveland as previously scheduled but should be on the mound somewhere between Wednesday and next Friday.
MLBFOX Sports

Is this the year Angels dual-threat star Shohei Ohtani stays healthy?

MLB has a must-see star on its hands in Los Angeles. And he isn't a member of the defending champion Dodgers. The Los Angeles Angels are in last place in the AL West, even though they feature arguably the best player in the world in Mike Trout. But their main attraction early in the season has been dual-threat Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani.
MLBnumberfire.com

Shohei Ohtani will not hit in outing Wednesday night

Los Angeles starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani is not in the lineup Wednesday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ohtani is on the bump against the Rays lineup in Anaheim, but he won't be hitting. Manager Joe Maddon is citing a short bench - Anthony Rendon was just placed on the injured list due to a knee injury - as the reason why. He'll be replaced at designated hitter by Phil Gosselin against Rays opener Andrew Kittredge.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Launches 11th homer

Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox. He produced the Angels' first run in the top of the sixth inning as he swatted a Nick Pivetta offering over the Green Monster. Ohtani has slowed down somewhat at the plate, going 11-for-48 (.229) through 12 games in May, but he's still launched three of his 11 homers on the year during that stretch.
Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning...
MLBBakersfield Californian

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”