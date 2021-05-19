newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Hailed as a 'Tottenham legend' before kick-off against Aston Villa, Harry Kane was treated to a rapturous reception by fans... but despite the talisman looking as determined as ever in the defeat, there was more than a hint of goodbye at full-time

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Kane was put through an emotional ringer during Tottenham's 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa on Wednesday, a game which may very well prove to be his last at home for the club. The wantaway Spurs striker was greeted with a rapturous response before the game, as supporters made their feelings towards their talisman clear, but the atmosphere soon soured across the 90 minutes.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#Talisman#Home Game#Reception#Spurs Striker#The Game#Time#Appreciation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
AFP

Goalkeeper to goalscorer as Alisson rescues Liverpool, Tottenham up to sixth

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker's dramatic 95th-minute goal gave Liverpool a 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday to maintain their bid to play in next season's Champions League. Tottenham were more comfortable 2-0 winners over Wolves to move into pole position for a place in the Europa League, but Everton's hopes of European football were dealt a massive blow by Sheffield United's shock 1-0 victory at Goodison Park. Alisson's perfectly executed header keeps Liverpool's top-four fate in their own hands despite sitting fifth in the table. Jurgen Klopp's men trail fourth-placed Chelsea by one point and Leicester by three, with two league games left to play.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tottenham leading Aston Villa, Newcastle in chase for pacy centre-back

Tottenham are reportedly in a three-way Premier League battle for the signature of centre-back Abdul Mumin this summer. Spurs, Aston Villa and Newcastle are all showing an interest in the 22-year-old, who plays for Portuguese top-flight side Vitoria. But it’s the side from north London who are said to be leading the chase for his signature.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ask Crouchie! Sportsmail's Peter Crouch is back to answer YOUR questions... on why Tottenham can forget trying to lure Steven Gerrard, Leicester usurping Arsenal from the Big Six, and why Alisson's header was better than ANY he ever scored!

Events at Wembley dominate Peter Crouch's agenda this week but there are plenty of other topics for Sportsmail's resident columnist to explore. From Rangers boss Steven Gerrard attracting attention to Sean Dyche's future at Burnley and Alisson's brilliant late winner against West Brom, Crouchie discusses a number of things with our readers.
Premier Leagueworldinsport.com

Premier League: Alisson Scores Dramatic Late Winner For Liverpool

Crystal Palace came from behind twice to steal victory against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in today’s first Premier League encounter. Palace have never come back from behind at half-time to win a Premier League game under Roy Hodgson, but they did today despite Villa’s star man Jack Grealish making an appearance after a lengthy injury spell on the sidelines.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

The Warmdown: Sunday success as Spurs see off struggling Wolves

Having been on the receiving end of an attacking masterclass in their defeat to Leeds United last Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur responded well in a comfortable victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers this Sunday. Ryan Mason made one change to the side that were played off the park at Elland Road,...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Kane and Hojbjerg see Spurs past tepid Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur moved up to sixth in the Premier League table as they comfortably beat a disappointing Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead on the stroke of half time after rounding Rui Patricio, before the points were sealed in the second half by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who pounced on a rebound following Gareth Bale's effort.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tottenham respond with statement after report claims devastating Harry Kane news

Tottenham have insisted their focus remains on the Premier League run-in despite a fresh report on Monday that Harry Kane has told the club that he wants to leave. It’s been claimed by Sky Sports that the England captain, unhappy with Spurs’ lack of progress, has informed the north London outfit he wants to depart this summer. He also wants his destination decided before the European Championship, which gets underway on June 11.
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool) The two-time African Footballer of the Year fired in a brilliant finish off the inside of the post to get Liverpool level as the Reds kept their chances of a top-four finish in their own hands. SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham) Benrahma grabbed his first Premier League goal...