Tottenham fans involved in clash with stewards after their dismal loss to Aston Villa as they vent their fury at chairman Daniel Levy following Super League fiasco and with Harry Kane seeking an exit this summer

Tottenham fans furious with the club this season lashed out after their dismal 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa - clashing with stewards after the final whistle. Tensions are high in north London with the team currently managerless and star striker Harry Kane telling the club he wants to be sold this summer.www.chatsports.com