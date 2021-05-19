Tottenham fans involved in clash with stewards after their dismal loss to Aston Villa as they vent their fury at chairman Daniel Levy following Super League fiasco and with Harry Kane seeking an exit this summer

Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason insists that talks about the next game have been the only subject of his negotiations with chairman Daniel Levy. Mason has four matches left in his time in the dugout, as Spurs seek a more experienced manager next season. However, amid several setbacks, there remains a glimmer of possibility that the interim boss could get the job. He began his spell in charge with a win and his only defeat so far is still to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.