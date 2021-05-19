newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham fans involved in clash with stewards after their dismal loss to Aston Villa as they vent their fury at chairman Daniel Levy following Super League fiasco and with Harry Kane seeking an exit this summer

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham fans furious with the club this season lashed out after their dismal 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa - clashing with stewards after the final whistle. Tensions are high in north London with the team currently managerless and star striker Harry Kane telling the club he wants to be sold this summer.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Summer League#The League#Spurs#The European Super League#Tottenham Fans#Chairman Daniel Levy#Frustrations#Home Game#Stewards#Star#North London#Tensions#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Super League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust rejects Levy meeting

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has rejected a meeting with club chairman Daniel Levy. Liverpool's Spirit of Shankly supporters group has taken the opportunity to meet with the Reds' board this week, but THST does not want to engage with Levy at the current time. “While we are continuing to...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Jose Mourinho appointed Roma head coach for next season

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma head coach on a three-year deal set to begin at the start of next season. Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham in April after just 17 months in charge of the Premier League. The announcement of his appointment by Roma came just hours after the club confirmed that current boss Paulo Fonseca would depart at the end of the current campaign.
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Jose Mourinho: Roma appointment is "good news for Spurs"

Jose Mourinho has been unveiled as AS Roma manager in what could be a beneficial move for Tottenham, according to journalist Dan Kilpatrick. Roma have confirmed that Mourinho will be taking over as manager for the 2021/22 season, just weeks after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur. The news comes as...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Levy plots secret Tottenham manager swoop, with major hurdle cleared

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is making ‘behind-the-scenes’ moves to assess Scott Parker’s interest in moving across London, a report claims. Spurs are continuing their search for a new manager after sacking Jose Mourinho last month. But while Mourinho has found his next job, Tottenham have suffered setbacks in their hunt to bring his replacement in. RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann is Bayern-bound, while Erik ten Hag has extended his Ajax contract.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Tottenham adds fan to its board after Super League collapse

LONDON — Tottenham will have fan representation on its board in an effort to improve trust and relations with disgruntled supporters following the club’s aborted effort to join the European Super League. The chair of an advisory panel comprising elected representatives from the fanbase will be appointed annually on the...
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Tottenham's next manager: Levy considering bringing back ex-star

Tottenham are stepping up their interest in making Scott Parker their next manager, according to Football Insider. What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?. Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho just over two weeks ago, and it did not take long for the Portuguese coach to find his next role - it was confirmed yesterday that Mourinho will be Roma's manager next season.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Mason details Tottenham chats with Levy; has one-word Bielsa verdict

Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason insists that talks about the next game have been the only subject of his negotiations with chairman Daniel Levy. Mason has four matches left in his time in the dugout, as Spurs seek a more experienced manager next season. However, amid several setbacks, there remains a glimmer of possibility that the interim boss could get the job. He began his spell in charge with a win and his only defeat so far is still to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ryan Mason says he has NOT talked with Daniel Levy about his long-term future at Tottenham and have only discussed 'the next game' as club continue search for Jose Mourinho's successor

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason says he has not discussed his long-term future with chairman Daniel Levy. Mason is charge until the end of the season after replacing Jose Mourinho and has led Spurs to two victories from two Premier League games so far. The 29-year-old says he has a...