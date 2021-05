The mayor of Auburn on Friday proclaimed Saturday, May 15, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in the city. According to a news release from city hall, Auburn is recognizing the 1962 proclamation by President John F. Kennedy that National Peace Officers Memorial Day be observed on May 15 and the calendar week in which May 15 falls be recognized as National Police Week, which "pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others."