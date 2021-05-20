newsbreak-logo
Google set to launch its first medical device

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle yesterday unveiled an artificial intelligence-powered dermatology assist tool designed to identify dermatologic issues. In a news release, the technology giant cited billions of yearly Google searches related skin, nail and hair issues as a reason for developing the technology. The company plans to launch the web-based application as a pilot later on this year in an effort to help users figure out what might be going on with their skin in an easier fashion.

www.massdevice.com
