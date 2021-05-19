Tottenham were 'AWFUL' against Aston Villa and might have been distracted by Harry Kane situation, says Micah Richards... as Jamie Redknapp insists Daniel Levy must sign 'great players' if he is sold in 'huge summer'
Tottenham looked 'awful' in their home defeat by Aston Villa and could have been distracted by the talk surrounding Harry Kane's future, according to Micah Richards. Spurs took the lead through Steven Bergwijn, but then a comical own goal from Sergio Reguilon and an Ollie Watkins strike after another mistake from the Spanish left-back sealed the win for the visitors.www.chatsports.com