The verbiage on The Walt Disney World website has been updated to remove mention of temperature checks at resort table service restaurants:. With the verbiage already changed to no longer reference sit-down restaurants, it seems that policy may have already changed, and thus, they may no longer be requited in order to dine. It does sometimes take a bit for these policy changes to trickle down to the actual locations, so don’t be surprised if they still do these checks over the next few days.