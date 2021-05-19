newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego community colleges to require vaccinations

kusi.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Community College District will increase its on-campus and hybrid classes to at least 22% this fall, and all students and employees who are on-site will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials announced today. The vaccination requirement comes on the assumption...

www.kusi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#San Diego Mesa College#Medical Students#Education Policy#College Students#U S Students#Kusi#Central Air Filtration#Vaccinations#Miramar Colleges#San Diego City#Campuses#Employees#Fall Classes#Exceptions#Emergency#Mesa#Input#Surveys#High Traffic Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Education
Related
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
San Diego, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Here’s a symposium for those caring for chronically ill spouses

The Well Spouse Association, a national nonprofit organization that has several Southern California support groups, will hold a virtual Spousal Caregivers’ Symposium 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 22. The Well Spouse Association advocates for and addresses the needs of people caring for chronically ill and/or disabled spouses or partners, according to...
San Diego, CAHealthcare IT News

Scripps Health network still down, 2 weeks after cyberattack

More than two weeks after a cyberattack led to a network outage at Scripps Health, the San Diego-based health system is still fighting to get back online. After detecting the security incident on May 1, Scripps Health suspended user access to its IT applications, including its online patient portal and scripps.org. As of Monday, the website continues to display an error message.
sandiegouniontribune.com

North County School News, May 16

The Youth Enrichment Services (YES) meeting presents the Carlsbad High School C3 Carlsbad Clean Up Crew at its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Carlsbad Clean Up Crew is a youth-led organization dedicated to sustainability and advocating it in our local cities. Learn more about them at bit.ly/3eLljmB. Join the meeting with this link: meet.google.com/oed-oamv-auu. YES aims to help create a positive environment and safety net for young people in Carlsbad and the surrounding community by collaborating with other youth-oriented agencies and organizations. Meetings are open to all. Email reshelman@carlsbadusd.net.
San Diego, CANewswise

Nation’s First Civility Research Center Launched by National Conflict Resolution Center and UC San Diego

Newswise — The National Conflict Resolution Center (NCRC) and University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) have jointly launched the nation’s first-ever center for research on civility. The Applied Research Center for Civility at UC San Diego, which officially opened on May 1, 2021, draws from NCRC’s groundbreaking work in this area to conduct cutting-edge research into the dynamics of society’s most pressing issues, including racial injustice and mass incarceration, workplace harassment, and freedom of expression on college campuses.
California StateFresno Bee

California State Universities ‘won’t return’ to normal next year, chancellor says

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic. “I think fall will certainly be a transitional semester for us,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro told The Bee’s Education Lab. “I anticipate more in-person instruction and yet we won’t return to how it was prior to the pandemic.”
San Diego, CAKPBS

Integrating The Marines

Allowing one cycle of female recruits to graduate from traditionally all-male San Diego is only the first step to fulfilling a Congressional mandate. Meanwhile, the Navy envisions a row of high rise, mixed-use buildings with a new transit hub on its 70-acre campus in San Diego’s Midway District. Plus, the CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask and resume all indoor and outdoor activities.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

New SANDAG report examines COVID-19 impacts on transportation in the San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual State of the Commute report examined how the San Diego regional transportation system was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the data, the number of vehicle miles traveled on our highways, highway and transit commute times, and transit ridership was all down significantly in 2020, but bicycle ridership was up.
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

A Tailored Approach to Cancer Care

The following content is created in partnership with UC San Diego Health. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial staff. Click here to learn more about UC San Diego Health. Last year, more than 1.8 million people across the United States were diagnosed...
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15, California...
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

California will wait until June 15 to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

Californians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go mask-free in most indoor settings starting June 15 — which also is the target date for reopening the state’s economy, officials announced Monday. The June 15 change will bring the state into alignment with recently released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
San Diego County, CAUCSD Guardian

San Diego ranks seventh among most ozone polluted cities in the US

A report released by the American Lung Association showed that San Diego originally had the sixth worst ozone pollution in the country in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. As of 2021, they have moved to seventh. The rankings are based on the number of “unhealthy air days” using the Air Quality Index adopted with the 2015 Ozone National Air Quality Standard, the hottest time-frame recorded in global history, and the Air Quality Index.