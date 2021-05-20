Yoshi Tsutsugo is the latest Dodger to bat cleanup
Yoshi Tsutsugo takes a turn in the cleanup position for the Dodgers on Wednesday night against the Diamondbacks, the fifth different player to bat fourth for Los Angeles in the last five days. Obviously Yoshi hasn't had a lot of at-bats, but I just feel that with back-to-back nights, and I like this matchup right here," manager Dave Roberts said. His swing and approach sort of matches up with [Matt] Peacock, and the way we structured the lineup, there's a lot of balance and depth throughout.www.dailydodgers.com