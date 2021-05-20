newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox prospect watch: Triston Casas on fire after slow start in Double-A

By Khari Thompson
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 16 hours ago

Star outfielder Jarrod Duran and infielder Jeter Downs are also showing promise with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXzxv_0a57G7X500
Triston Casas. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Red Sox have been in action for nearly two months — and are playing pretty well, too, in case you hadn’t noticed.

But May also ushered in the seasons for Boston’s minor league affiliates after weeks of work at the team’s alternate site in Worcester.

That means we get to see some of the organization’s future stars hone their skills on the road to making the big club this year or beyond.

Here’s how some of the team’s top prospects are faring so far this season.

Triston Casas, first baseman

The top prospect in the Red Sox organization probably won’t see much action with the big club unless it’s as a September call-up.

But boy, is it hard not to get excited about his potential.

Casas is making mincemeat out of Double-A pitching with the Portland Sea Dogs, hitting .327 with three home runs and 12 RBI and sporting a .908 OPS. He’s been especially scorching over his last five games — he’s slashing .381/.409/.933 in that time — recovering from a 4-of-25 start to the season.

It’s a welcome development as Casas never played above Single-A before this year. He didn’t get the chance to advance last year with the COVID pandemic cutting out minor league ball entirely.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound corner infielder certainly has tremendous power and has begun showing it frequently of late, breaking out for a two-home run game already this season.

But Casas is also sporting a seven-game hitting streak going into Wednesday night and cut down significantly on his strikeouts of late — though they’re still a bit high.

Still, if he’s proven to be this adaptable to Double-A levels of pitching, it’s not a stretch to believe he has a chance to play with the big club next spring.

Maybe he can play right field?

Jarren Duran, outfield

No Sox prospect has been talked about more than Duran these days, and why not?

The star of Spring Training has done nothing to quell the excitement surrounding his possible arrival in the big leagues.

He’s already got five home runs in 50 at-bats at Triple-A Worcester to start the season, slugging a monstrous .640 and posting a video game-like OPS of 1.030.

But it’s more than just the power and potential.

Duran’s also producing when it matters, hitting .429 and launching three of his home runs with two outs and runners in scoring position.

On top of that, he’s been branching out from his normal position in center field and has played a game each at both left and right field. Though he could certainly slot in as the Red Sox’s center fielder when he eventually becomes a full-time starter, the ability to play the corner spots could make it even more likely he gets an opportunity to play this year.

Jeter Downs, second baseman/shortstop

The big step up from high-A ball to Triple-A has been a bit more of a struggle for Downs than for the other two top prospects. But Downs is starting to come around in earnest.

While he’s hitting just .244 through 12 games so far, his last seven have been electric.

He’s currently 5-for-16 (.357) in those contests, putting up his first home run, a double, and all of his five RBI in that time frame.

Downs has never been a particularly high-average hitter — he’s hit .266 combined at all his minor league stops. As such, the middling average early in his Triple-A career isn’t a huge shock — though he could still stand to lower that 39.2 percent strikeout rate.

But his power numbers will bear watching as he becomes more acclimated to pitching at this level. He’s hit a total of 37 home runs over his past two seasons of minor league ball, so there’s reason to expect he should at least reach double digits during a full season in Triple-A.

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitting Streak#The Outfield#Spring Ball#Slow Start#Scoring Position#The Portland Sea Dogs#Covid#The Red Sox#Red Sox Stats#Double A Levels#High A Ball#Infielder Jeter Downs#Single A#Minor League#Spring Training#Center Field#Game Like Ops#Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: 1 prospect to call up, 1 veteran to demote

The Boston Red Sox may want to swap roles for two players who came to Boston this past offseason. The Boston Red Sox made a rare trade with the New York Yankees this past offseason. The deal saw reliever Adam Ottavino head to Boston, along with prospect Frank German. So...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez: Starts at 2B

Gonzalez started at second base, batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Orioles. Gonzalez filled in at second base with both Enrique Hernandez (hamstring, IL) and Christian Arroyo (hand) dealing with injuries. Hernandez's absence leaves openings at second base, center field and leadoff batter. This was Gonzalez's first time leading off in 2021, and he has just 37 career at-bats atop an order. Manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com that he hopes Arroyo can be ready to start by Sunday. That means either Gonzalez or the recently called up Michael Chavis will man second base Saturday against Baltimore left-hander Zac Lowther.
Boston, MAPosted by
NESN

How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Full Coverage Thursday On NESN Networks

Thursday will be jam-packed with Boston sports action, and NESN will provide you with all of the Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers will wrap up their three-game set with a matinee matchup at Fenway Park. NESN will have complete coverage of the series finale. Pregame action begins at noon ET, followed by first pitch at 1:10. There will be a full hour of postgame coverage after the final out is made.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Turns in another strong start

Perez gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings Monday against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision. Perez surrendered a solo blast in the second inning, the only run he would surrender in his outing. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old southpaw, the Red Sox produced just one run on the evening, resulting in the no-decision. Perez continues to show consistent stuff early in the year, allowing two or fewer runs in five of his first seven starts. He sits with a 4.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 32:12 K:BB across 33.2 frames.
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

Eovaldi expected to start as Red Sox host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (9-22, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-13, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -216, Tigers +183; over/under...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Removed after 71 pitches

Boston manager Alex Cora explained why he removed Perez from Monday's game after five innings and 71 pitches, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Perez appeared to be cruising after giving up one run over five innings, but Cora opted to bring in Matt Andriese in the sixth. The manager explained that a run of right-handers were due up in the sixth, and Andriese was well rested to go multiple innings. Aside from that, Cora was asked about Perez's ability to go deeper, and he rued a decision made during Perez's previous start. "We left him in against a righty and we got burned," Cora said, referencing the two-run single Perez allowed to Detroit's JaCoby Jones in the sixth inning of his previous start. "Today, we felt like five innings was perfect." Whether Cora will be hesitant to let lineups see Perez three times going forward is not clear, but the left-hander has thrown more than five innings just three times in seven outings.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Alex Verdugo: Starts in CF

Verdugo started in center field and went 0-for-5 in Friday's 6-2 win over Baltimore. He also swiped his third bag of the season. With Enrique Hernandez (hamstring) on the injured list, the Red Sox have a void in center field, where Hernandez has started 23 times this season. Verdugo is the best defender of the group that could potentially play center field. The other members of Friday's outfield were Hunter Renfroe in right and Franchy Cordero in left.
MLBWDBJ7.com

PREVIEW: After nearly two years, Salem Red Sox return

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been almost two years since the Salem Red Sox have played at their home field, and it has been 614 days since fans have been in the stands. “Opening day is always special,” said Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence. In his 20 years...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Workhorse righties start for A's, Red Sox in series opener

The Oakland Athletics and the host Boston Red Sox will send their workhorses to the mound when the division leaders open a three-game series on Tuesday. Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-2, 3.70 ERA) will pitch opposite Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.62 ERA) in the series opener. Both pitchers leading their team in innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Progress slowed

Arroyo (hand) will not participate in batting practice Saturday after feeling pain during soft toss Friday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Arroyo was originally expected to go on a rehab assignment over the weekend, but he has been delayed by lingering pain. There is still optimism he will be able to go on a rehab assignment some time next week.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Tough starts to the year down in Worcester

Worcester L 1-10 Jarren Duran, CF: 0-4, 3 K. This has been a rough start to the season for Worcester, and it’s been particularly rough for some of their best players. Both Duran and Downs have yet to record a hit in these first three games. The former is 0-11 with a walk and six strikeouts while the latter is 0-10 with a walk, a HBP and four strikeouts. The two errors from Downs today just put a cherry on top of what has been a tough start. Obviously it’s only three games, but these are two guys who could potentially help out at some point this year, so we’d like to see them get going sooner than later. The same goes for Bazardo, who has already been up in the majors for a day this year. He seemingly struggled with command in this one.
MLBRoanoke Times

McFarling: Salem Red Sox prospects to watch

They like to run a little bit. Small sample sizes are fun, aren’t they? Often useless. But if the first week of the Red Sox season is any indication, there will be some action on the base paths this year. The Sox swiped 10 bags and were caught just once...
MLBnumberfire.com

Franchy Cordero starting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox listed Franchy Cordero as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cordero will bat eighth and play left field, while Marwin Gonzalez drops down to play second base and Michael Chavis takes the day off. Cordero has a $2,100 salary on...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Top Prospect Jarren Duran Goes Yard Again With Second Triple-A Homer

Jarren Duran is doing his best to answer questions about whether his swing change would translate at the Triple-A level. Duran, the top outfield prospect in the Boston Red Sox system, hit a two-run homer Tuesday in the home opener for the Worcester Red Sox. The 24-year-old hit his first Triple-A homer Saturday afternoon.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Fires six shutout frames

Perez (1-2) earned the win Saturday against the Angels after giving up three hits and four walks while recording five strikeouts across six scoreless innings. The 30-year-old tied a season high with four walks, but he otherwise gave up only three singles to keep the Halos off the board. Perez has a 3.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 39.2 innings (eight starts) in 2021.
BaseballBoston Globe

Red Sox will double their pleasure, with increased capacity starting Tuesday

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox return home on Tuesday night to start a six-game homestand, and more fans will be there to welcome them. Fenway Park has been approved for 25 percent capacity by state officials, which will be approximately 9,500. The first 19 home games were limited to 12 percent and the largest crowd was 4,751 on April 7.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.