Selfkey Market Capitalization Achieves $32.81 Million (KEY)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 11 hours ago

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $32.81 million and $8.62 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
