Unexpected Business: A Slow Moving but Perfect Show to Wind Down to

Ever since the pandemic, many variety shows have resorted to adopting the slice-of-life concept of confining their cast to a place far from the city. While shows like Youn’s Kitchen and Unexpected Business fared well, others like Summer Vacation, unfortunately, did not. Much like Youn’s Stay, Unexpected Business aims to serve the needs of the Hwacheon locals by having city dwellers and close friends, Cha Tae-hyun and Jo In-sung, manage a small mart-cum-bar for ten days. With the A-list actors and their equally star-studded guests like Nam Joo-hyuk, Park Bo-young, and Park In-bee, it is no surprise that the show wrapped up with such high ratings.