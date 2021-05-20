Police release new details surrounding hit-and-run death of Southern student

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time, top leadership with the Baton Rouge Police Department is publicly acknowledging the trouble raging within the narcotics division. At a news conference Monday, Chief Murphy Paul announced the agency has launched five separate criminal investigations within the department and that officer Jason Acree will turn himself in on new charges. New arrest warrants have been cut for Acree for a third time. He’s now accused of making false statements, filing false records, and malfeasance in office.