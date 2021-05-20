Police release new details surrounding hit-and-run death of Southern student
BATON ROUGE - Police released new details describing a pair of vehicles that struck a Southern University student and left him for dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Q'Ryon Williams was first hit by a black 1992-1999 C1500 truck that should now be missing the driver's side headlight. Williams was struck a second time by a 204-2016 Toyota Corolla believed to be missing the front driver's side fog light.www.wbrz.com