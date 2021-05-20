newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Police release new details surrounding hit-and-run death of Southern student

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Police released new details describing a pair of vehicles that struck a Southern University student and left him for dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Q'Ryon Williams was first hit by a black 1992-1999 C1500 truck that should now be missing the driver's side headlight. Williams was struck a second time by a 204-2016 Toyota Corolla believed to be missing the front driver's side fog light.

www.wbrz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Cars
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern University#University Police#Crime Stoppers#Baton Rouge Police#C1500#Scenic Highway#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

THE INVESTIGATORS: Officer faces third arrest tied to potential corruption within BRPD narcotics division

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time, top leadership with the Baton Rouge Police Department is publicly acknowledging the trouble raging within the narcotics division. At a news conference Monday, Chief Murphy Paul announced the agency has launched five separate criminal investigations within the department and that officer Jason Acree will turn himself in on new charges. New arrest warrants have been cut for Acree for a third time. He’s now accused of making false statements, filing false records, and malfeasance in office.
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri

FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested in south Louisiana this week after investigators say he implicated himself in a murder that happened over 36 years ago. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree murder out of Camden County, Missouri. The charges relate to the 1984 killing of Diana Lukosius, which prosecutors referred to as "the most infamous crime in Camden County" when announcing the breakthrough.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Louisiana StateRegister Citizen

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Detention Center 1, in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced in federal court for violating the civil rights of three inmates in his custody.
Louisiana StateTimes Daily

Arson arrest made in LA wildfire that forced evacuations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arson suspect was arrested in connection with a Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn't burned in more than 60 years, authorities said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Man accused of killing Southern University professor jailed Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Across Baton Rouge, locals are mourning the loss of 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos, a Southern University professor who was killed May 1. Nearly two weeks after Cavazos' death, Baton Rouge Police say that Terrius Brown has been released from a hospital and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Brown was accused of forcing his way into Cavazos' home and exchanging gunfire with him.