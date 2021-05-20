Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share
Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.www.modernreaders.com