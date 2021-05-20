newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 11 hours ago

Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwk#Ubs Group Ag#Quarterly Earnings#Average Earnings#Investment Analysts#Equities Analysts#Cushman Wakefield#The Goldman Sachs Group#Bank Of America#Sec#Ubs Group Ag#S P#Full Year Earnings#Analyst Estimates#Cwk Stock#Eps Estimates#Company Stock#Equity#Financial Year#Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$118.85 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report $118.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.70 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $115.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.36). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,418 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Hercules Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Himax Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. McKesson posted earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 4,267 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $148,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 22,035 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 590,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $163,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 33,534 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $98,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.