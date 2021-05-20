$201.22 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post sales of $156.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.87 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $178.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.