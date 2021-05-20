newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

$201.22 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

By Ed Jones
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report $201.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.30 million and the lowest is $188.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

