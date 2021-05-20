newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Newton Coin Project Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,932.00 (NCP)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 11 hours ago

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $37,368.86 and approximately $1,932.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#Volume#Btc#Newton Coin Project Lrb#Turtlecoin#Trtl#Upx#Ctl#Bitcoinote#Btcn#Newton Coin Project Ncp#Newton Coin Project#Newton Ncp#Cryptocompare#Cryptonight#Changelly#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Currency#Buying#Citadel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SafePal Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.94 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00004298 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $204.88 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Currency Market Cap Achieves $87.41 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,533.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $29.40 million and $28,533.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111,974.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $111,974.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Knekted Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $168,903.76 and $51.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

OMG Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $589.56 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $8.46 or 0.00019204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $589.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bridge Oracle Reaches One Day Volume of $36.66 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 77.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $236.47 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 81.3% against the dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Peculium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,694.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Peculium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Peculium has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $456,694.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $827,473.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $49.31 million and $827,473.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rakon (RKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $690,009.00

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and $690,009.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Siacoin (SC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $98.21 Million

Siacoin (CURRENCY:SC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $98.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BABB (BAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.50 Million

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, BABB has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BABB has a market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BABB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

nOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

NOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33.30 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $33.30 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

keyTango 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24,469.00 (TANGO)

KeyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. keyTango has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $24,469.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, keyTango has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.
Gamblingmodernreaders.com

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0686 on Exchanges

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $200,513.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000118 BTC. Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC. Quant (QNT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102135 BTC. PARSIQ (PRQ)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

S.Finance (SFG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $157,592.36 and $1.26 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00004002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Aryacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,518.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $63,518.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Economymodernreaders.com

Auto (AUTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.93 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Auto has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $2,606.54 or 0.05399269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.