Woo!ah! has dropped another clue about their latest comeback's concept!. On May 17 KST, the NV Entertainment rookie girl group unveiled a second concept teaser video for their 3rd single album 'Wish.' While the first video focused primarily on the color purple, this video shows an unidentified member making her way down a hallway and standing in front of a large door with 'wish' posted on its front. She is seen opening the door; however, where the door leads remains a mystery.