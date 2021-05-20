Swampscott Zooms in on zoning changes
SWAMPSCOTT — The third and final night of the annual Town Meeting passed several zoning amendments to finish the warrant. Most of the amendments corrected incorrect language in the town’s zoning bylaws or put down in writing practices that were already in place, including requiring that a site plan be submitted to the building commissioner for work outside of the existing footprint of a building and regulating pools and self-contained spas as accessory structures with setback limitations.www.itemlive.com