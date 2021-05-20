Despite massive progress, Jimbo Fisher knows his tenure at Texas A&M will be judged by success against the best
College football was pretty well doomed to a month of mind-numbing speculation about the transfer portal and recruiting. Then Jimbo Fisher presented a maroon-and-white gift to talk shows, message boards and everybody else trying to fill space in May. Near the end of an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club, the Texas A&M coach was asked about the key to beating Alabama besides Nick Saban retiring.www.dallasnews.com