Despite massive progress, Jimbo Fisher knows his tenure at Texas A&M will be judged by success against the best

By Chuck Carlton
Dallas News
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege football was pretty well doomed to a month of mind-numbing speculation about the transfer portal and recruiting. Then Jimbo Fisher presented a maroon-and-white gift to talk shows, message boards and everybody else trying to fill space in May. Near the end of an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club, the Texas A&M coach was asked about the key to beating Alabama besides Nick Saban retiring.

