We know the start time and the TV Channel Oregon at Ohio State will be on for this upcoming 2021 college football season. The Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the 9 a.m. PT time slot also known as the "Big Noon Kickoff" window on FOX. This window is the one that FOX likes to use for its biggest game of the week. The FOX network announced the news on Thursday afternoon. The Ducks and Buckeyes will be one of the biggest non-conference games of the 2021 college football season and is being viewed as the week two game of the week in the eyes of FOX.