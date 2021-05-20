newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

GFRIEND Members Share Handwritten Letters Following Group’s Departure from Source Music

By Alexa Lewis
kpopstarz.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, May 19, the girls of GFRIEND took to Weverse to share handwritten letters a day after it was announced they would be leaving Source Music. Keep on reading for all the details. GFRIEND Pens Handwritten Letters to Fans Following News of Their Departure from Source Music. On May...

www.kpopstarz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Source Music#Love Letters#Dance Music#New Music#Good Music#World Music#Weverse#Sinb#Souce Music#Gfriend Members#Handwritten Letters#Reading#Umji Assures Fans#Smiles#Family#Yuju States#Warm Glances#Lows#Self Esteem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Musicallkpop.com

Group members that netizens would like a solo album from

A discussion took place in Reddit over K-pop group members that netizens would love a solo album from. These are the artists that were mentioned by many and were collectively agreed on. BTS Jungkook. BTS Jungkook was the most mentioned during this discussion. Many reveal that they have been eagerly...
Beauty & Fashionallkpop.com

Former 2NE1 member Dara parts ways with YG Entertainment after 17 years

Former 2NE1 member Dara has parted ways with YG Entertainment after 17 years. On May 14, YG Entertainment announced Dara's contract with the label has come to an end, stating,. "We sincerely thank Dara, who's been with us for 17 years, for her trust and faith in us during that time. YG will always support her endeavors and will continue to help her as she prepares for her new start. We formed our relationship with her in 2004, and she debuted in 2009 with 2NE1. She's been promoting in various fields, such as acting, fashion, beauty, hosting, and music."
Entertainmentcountryfancast.com

Mother’s Day 2021: Country Music Stars Share Reflections

Mother’s Day 2021 is already upon us! Check out what some of your favorite country music stars are thinking about this time of year... Mother’s Day 2021 lands on Sunday, May 9th! Check out how some of your favorite country artists are celebrating the mothers in their lives this weekend.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

CNCO announce member Joel Pimentel’s departure

Fans were shocked to learn that Joel Pimentel is leaving CNCO, following an announcement from the popular Latin boy band on Sunday. Within their statement, the group revealed Pimentel will play a final livestream concert with the band on Friday. “We’re sad to tell you that after five and a...
Facebookravallirepublic.com

Valley Women's Voices: The beauty of the handwritten word

April is National Letter Writing Month. For me it is akin to an annual holiday. This year and each year I challenge my friends to join me in writing a letter, postcard, or note every day throughout the month and actually putting it in the mail, so emails, tweets, and Facebook messages don’t count. While I am happy to receive friendly messages in any format, there is something special about the handwritten word.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Exclusive First Listen: Sydney Mack’s New Song “Medicine”

Releasing to all streaming platforms May 6, “Medicine” is Sydney Mack‘s 3rd track to go viral on TikTok. Keeping with the post break-up theme, “Medicine” focuses on the ex who could use a little karma. The video announcing the release has racked up over 800,000 views. Written by Sydney, Keesy Timmer, Cassidy Lynn, and Tony McVaney, this song is for anyone who has ever been in a relationship that ended because of something that the other person did. Says Sydney, “We didn’t want to write it from a super spiteful place, but from more of a “happiness is the best revenge” place. This song has multiple layers– not only is it about wanting an ex to understand the hell they put them through, but it’s about finding happiness after heartbreak as well, understanding what you deserve, and not settling for less.”
MusicArkansas Online

Pilot Arts' 'Passion Project': Women sing to their muses in new song cycle

For Missy Gipson, founder and executive director of Pilot Arts Theatre, things seem like they're finally getting back to normal -- or, at least, the new normal. She and her cast -- all women -- are currently in rehearsals for "Passion Project," a song cycle written by Angela Sclafani that highlights the little-known achievements of 12 brilliant women and their groundbreaking work. This will be the first in-person performance presented by Pilot Arts since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Books & Literaturescotscoop.com

Cartoon: The Reality of Food

Malina Wong is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and in her first year of journalism. Her interests include videography and photography. She enjoys doing art in her free time. Twitter: @malina_wong. We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
TV & Videosj-14.com

Exclusive‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories From Season 2

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series revealed their funniest behind-the-scenes stories with J-14 exclusively! Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Andrew Barth Feldman, Roman Banks and Olivia Rose Keegan talked all things season 2 and shared every hilarious things that went down when the cameras weren’t rolling, including TikTok dances and a lot of laughter. Be sure to watch the video above and stream HSMTMTS season 2 on Disney+, out now.
TV Seriesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Selena: The Series’ Part 2 Rings Hollow

I don’t know where to begin. In my review of Selena: The Series Part 1 I mapped out how much Selena Quintanilla impacted my life and my identity as Chicana, and ultimately how Part 1 took the strongest parts of Selena (Christian Serratos) and made her docile and beholden to the men in her life. Now, with Selena: The Series Part 2 we see the second half of Selena’s story beginning with her eloping with Chris Perez (Jesse Posey), her beginning of a solo English career, and ultimately her death. The series is created by Moisés Zamora and is one of the very very few Latinx-led series on Netflix. But just because it’s by our community and heavily influenced by the Quintanilla family, doesn’t mean it succeeds.