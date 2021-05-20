newsbreak-logo
Top Treasury official meets with local business owners impacted by COVID-19

By Sebastian Echeverry
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 11 hours ago
From left, Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary Department of the U.S. Treasury, talks with Mayor Robert Garcia in Downtown Long Beach during a visit to meet with business owners. Photo courtesy of the mayor's office.

A top White House official in the U.S. Treasury Department visited Long Beach Wednesday to meet with small businesses that were shuttered by the pandemic.

Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Office, retail real estate battered by pandemic while industrial thrives

Each of Long Beach’s commercial real estate markets—office, retail and industrial—were impacted by the coronavirus in different ways. For now, the office market has taken the brunt of the hit but the future of the retail market remains in question, according to industry experts. Meanwhile, the industrial sector was bolstered by the dramatic increase in online shopping brought on by COVID-19.