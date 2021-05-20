Top Treasury official meets with local business owners impacted by COVID-19

From left, Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary Department of the U.S. Treasury, talks with Mayor Robert Garcia in Downtown Long Beach during a visit to meet with business owners. Photo courtesy of the mayor's office.

A top White House official in the U.S. Treasury Department visited Long Beach Wednesday to meet with small businesses that were shuttered by the pandemic.

