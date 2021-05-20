Two men arrested in connection with a shooting at downtown Phoenix hotel that killed one

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and seven injured at a downtown Phoenix hotel earlier this month, azfamily reported.

The Phoenix Police Department said 19-year-old Camron Anderson was arrested on May 10 and 21-year-old Reymel Latre was arrested on May 14. Authorities said they each face 11 counts of aggravated assault, while Latre also faces charges of tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened at the Hyatt Regency near Third and Van Buren streets on May 9 at around 12:30 a.m.

Police said a fight broke out between a group of people, all between 18- and 22-years-old, who were attending a birthday party in the hotel.

One person, 21-year-old Jaziah Shakor Causey, was killed in the shooting. Six other men and a woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Information on where exactly the shooting took place in the hotel was not immediately available. Azfamily reported that a witness claimed the shooting happened in a crowded elevator.