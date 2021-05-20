OH MY GIRL YooA Shares a Set of New Photos Featuring Her Doll-like Visuals

Princess Eugenie is marking her husband's birthday with new family photos. The royal took to Instagram today to share a series of images featuring her two-month-old son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, partaking in some sweet father-son moments. In one image, Brooksbank looks straight into the camera as he cradles his son, and in another, he has the infant snuggled close in a baby carrier, showcasing just a glimpse of his adorable face. The final image is a solo photo of Brooksbank photographed from behind, walking along an array of lush flowers and a glistening pond.