OH MY GIRL YooA Shares a Set of New Photos Featuring Her Doll-like Visuals

The eldest child of actress Gwyneth Paltrow turned 17 yesterday and Paltrow celebrated the moment with a special post on Instagram. She shared a stunning photo of her daughter along with a caption that said, "Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much. I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel."