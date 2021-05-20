Saying 'thank you' to MDOC workers with soul food

Life Stream Church in Allendale teamed up with Soul Filled Eatery this week to thank workers at the Muskegon Correctional Facility .

More than a hundred meals were dropped off to employees between Tuesday and Wednesday.

"I actually woke up in the middle of the night a couple of months ago and just had this overwhelming feeling that we really needed to do something to take care of the officers," explained Joy Sparks, the church's prison ministry coordinator. "This has been a really, really difficult time for all of our frontline workers. But I think that they're kind of the unsung heroes of this time, so I thought it would be just a great way to honor them."

LaKisha Harris, owner of Soul Filled Eatery , was happy to whip up meals to feed the soul.

"My hope is that it gives them the encouragement. You know, the physical nourishment, natural nourishment, but give them a spiritual nourishment as well. Something that says, 'Hey, what I'm doing is not in vain,'" said Harris. "If they can just take away an experience where their life is touched, I believe that then they'll touch the lives of others that they have to work with daily."

Members of the congregation also supplied handwritten notes to pack with each meal.

"My hope is that when they receive a meal with a card that's written directly to them, that they will just really feel the love of God in that moment, that we're just the instrument that God used to really show them our appreciation and just the gratitude that we have for them," Sparks told FOX 17 News.

Sparks said the church hopes to do something like this for prison workers at least three times a year.

