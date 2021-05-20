newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

2 Mich. Republicans join Dems to OK commission probing Capitol attack

By Jane Norman
Posted by 
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGwMs_0a57D4qh00

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Wednesday 252-175 to give the go-ahead to the formation of an independent, bipartisan commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, despite objections from Republican leaders that the scope of the commission was not wide enough and other investigations are ongoing.

Thirty-five Republicans joined with Democrats in backing the measure, which would set up a 10-member commission styled on the panel that investigated the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, with appointed members split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.

The Michigan delegation was divided 9-5 , with U.S. Reps. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) and Peter Meijer (R-Grand Rapids) voting yes with Democrats. Both Republicans also voted in January for the second impeachment President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection.

“Jan. 6 is going to haunt this institution for a long, long time. No, it was not a joyous day on Capitol Hill with our constituents celebrating the start of a new Congress and a new Administration,” Upton said in a floor speech. “COVID came first and then this. So nearly five months later, we still don’t have the answers to the basic questions. Who knew what when? What did they do about it?”

You know I was not in the chamber that day and when the breach was attempted, but I heard the shouts, saw the flash bangs, smelled the gas on that sorry day. And if it had not been for the brave Capitol and Metropolitan Police men and women that day, who knows how many of our heads would have been swinging on those gallows that were constructed on the east front of the Capitol?” he added. “… We need the answers, not political rhetoric. That’s what this bipartisan commission can provide for all of us, for our country. Let the truth shine in.”

2 Mich. Republicans join in bipartisan, historic 2nd Trump impeachment

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) criticized some Republicans for “downplaying” the attack and argued a commission is necessary to investigate.

“Sadly, some have already attempted to downplay or dismiss the attack on our country. As someone who experienced this attack first-hand, it is sad and shameful to see so many Republican colleagues attempt to rewrite history. We need answers and accountability to prevent a similar attack from ever happening again, which is why I support a bipartisan 9/11 style commission to investigate the facts and report the truth to the American people,” Kildee said.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where its future fell into doubt after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his opposition earlier Wednesday, saying the commission is not needed, and the proposal is “slanted and unbalanced.”

Democrats in a Senate divided 50-50 would need the votes of 10 Republicans to move ahead with debate and a final vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed GOP objections as a “shameful” concession to former President Donald Trump, who has urged Republicans to resist the “Democrat trap” of an investigatory commission.

“Once again, they are caving to Donald Trump and proving that the Republican Party is still drunk off the Big Lie,” Schumer (D-New York) said.

Dems raise pro-Trump TCF Center protest in second Trump impeachment trial, show Kildee video

The House GOP resistance to the commission came even though Rep. John Katko, a New York Republican, had been given the go-ahead by his leaders to work with Democrats on the bill, following months of disagreement over the party makeup of the commission and more.

Five people died in the Jan. 6 assault, including one U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, said that the commission will be used to attack the GOP. “You see, what’s going to happen with the January 6 commission is the media is going to use this to smear Trump supporters and President Trump for the next few years,” she said.

Rep. Dan Bishop, a North Carolina Republican, said he felt compelled to defend Republican leaders from “one more partisan attack” by Democrats. “If we are concerned about the danger the police officers were in on January 6, and certainly they were, then why don’t we have concern about the violence, the injuries, the deaths that have been faced by police officers across the country?” he asked.

Democrats said the commission is needed to explore how and why the insurrection occurred.

“Let’s be clear—democracy itself was violently attacked on January 6,” said Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat. “We don’t tell the truth about what happened on Jan. 6, it will happen again.”

Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who wrote the bill with Katko, said on Jan. 6, the world watched Americans storm the U.S. Capitol and try to interrupt the certification of the election of President Joe Biden.

Shirkey falsely claims ‘dead people voted’ in election, again says Trump ‘did not cause’ insurrection

“Given how politically charged the events of January 6 have become, we need to come together in a patriotic, bipartisan way and approve this independent body, just as we did when we approved the creation of the 9/11 Commission,” he said.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, said law enforcement officials on Jan. 6 were punched, kicked, spat upon, speared by Confederate battle flags, and had their eyes gouged by the rioters. “We must honor those brave men and women who fought for hours against medieval-style waves of violence raining down on them,” said Raskin.

But McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said that at least 445 people already have been arrested in connection with the assault and investigations are ongoing with at least another hundred people expected to be charged. He said that bipartisan investigations also are underway in Senate committees.

“It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could lay on top of the existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress,” he said. “The facts have come out and will continue to come out.”

Schumer, however, vowed there will be Senate votes on the bill.

“What the House Republicans are doing is beyond crazy, to be so far under the thumb of Donald J. Trump,” Schumer said. “Letting the most dishonest president in American history dictate the prerogatives of the Republican Party will be its demise, mark my words. Whatever that means for Democrats, it is bad for America.”

A GOP West Mich. official who was reportedly at the Jan. 6 insurrection is now running for governor

At least one Senate Republican, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, told reporters Wednesday that he is “inclined to support” the commission proposal, according to a Capitol Hill pool feed. Asked if he agrees with McConnell that the commission’s setup is unbalanced politically, Cassidy replied: “At this point, I do not.”

Sen. Susan Collins, (R-Maine), told reporters that she supports the concept of a commission to review what happened on Jan. 6, but has concerns about parts of the House bill, including provisions on how staffers would be picked.

“I also think it’s important that this be independent and nonpartisan, and that means that we should make sure that the work is done this year and does not go over into the election year,” Collins said.

Like McConnell, House Republican leaders recommended a vote against the commission.

A memo from GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana said that the legislation is intended “only to investigate” the Jan. 6 attack and not “political violence leading up to and following the attack on the 6th,” including the June 2017 shooting at a GOP congressional baseball team practice that left Scalise severely injured and near death.

The lone shooter in that case, James Hodgkinson, died of his injuries shortly after the attack. Republicans, pointing to his social media posts advocating for Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, and liberal causes, long have contended Hodgkinson was politically motivated to harm Republicans.

The GOP leadership memo also cited other ongoing investigations and said that a Jan. 6 commission could undermine prosecutions.

Rep. Johnson demands apologies from leadership, committee assignments restored

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had asked for an even split of members by party on the commission and equal subpoena power, and the measure included that, Democrats said.

Under the bill , H.R. 3233, a commission would be appointed made up of 10 members, five appointed by congressional leaders in each party. The members would not be members of Congress or anyone employed by Congress but rather experts in law enforcement, the military, civil rights, technology and more.

Subpoenas would be issued only through an agreement by the Democratic chair and Republican vice chair.

The Biden administration said in a Statement of Administration Policy that it backed the measure. “The attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on our democracy, an effort to undo the will of the American people and threaten the peaceful transition of power,” the statement said.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a Pennsylvania Democrat, said “it is long past time” to launch an investigation. “We need a commission with the power and the authority to collect evidence and make recommendations across multiple agencies, committees and branches of government impacted by the attack,” she said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean and former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton, the chairman and vice chairman of a commission that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks, urged that the Jan. 6 commission be approved.

“Today, democracy faces a new threat,” Kean and Hamilton said in a statement. “The January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was one of the darkest days in the history of our country.  Americans deserve an objective and an accurate account of what happened.  As we did in the wake of September 11,  it’s time to set aside partisan politics and come together as Americans in common pursuit of truth and justice.”

Advance Editor Susan J. Demas contributed to this story.

HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post 2 Mich. Republicans join Dems to OK commission probing Capitol attack appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

51
Followers
163
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Vermont State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
John Katko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Republican#Senate Republican#House Republicans#Democrats#Senate Committees#Dems#The U S House#The Republican Party#Homeland Security#Americans#Capitol Hill#Democratic#Tcf Center#House Gop#House Republican Leaders#Capitol Attack#Republican Vice Chair#Congressional Leaders#Senate Votes#Bipartisan Investigations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Public HealthPosted by
Michigan Advance

Dr. Farhan Bhatti: GOP leaders spreading COVID vaccine misinformation are prolonging the pandemic

Now that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available for everyone, much of my work as a physician has been encouraging my patients to choose to take the vaccine. It’s natural for people to have questions, and I’m happy to answer them. When hesitant patients and I work from the same set of facts, I can persuade […] The post Dr. Farhan Bhatti: GOP leaders spreading COVID vaccine misinformation are prolonging the pandemic appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

Business, education leaders blast House cuts to big universities

Business leaders from across the state and the University Research Corridor (URC) of Wayne State University, Michigan State University and University of Michigan say that the House budget plan for higher education “picks winners and losers.” House Republicans passed House Bill 4400 last week that would better fund universities with more in-state students for Fiscal […] The post Business, education leaders blast House cuts to big universities appeared first on Michigan Advance.
AgriculturePosted by
Michigan Advance

How a plan to boost tourism got wrapped up in fears of a 30×30 ‘land-grab’

It started as a research project. University of Nebraska landscape architecture professor Kim Wilson asked her students in 2016 to brainstorm a way to increase tourism in Red Cloud, Neb., the childhood home of renowned writer Willa Cather, just north of the Kansas border. The class found that more than 255 historic sites dot the […] The post How a plan to boost tourism got wrapped up in fears of a 30×30 ‘land-grab’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

House Republicans pass some police reforms, but Dems, activists say plan falls short

The GOP-controlled state House on Thursday approved a spending plan to provide resources to law enforcement agencies. It was a move that Democrats, who offered a similar plan the previous day, described as “lip service” and playing “partisan political games.”  State Rep. Mike Mueller (R-Linden), a retired sheriff’s deputy, said the measure, which was added […] The post House Republicans pass some police reforms, but Dems, activists say plan falls short appeared first on Michigan Advance.
AgriculturePosted by
Michigan Advance

Advocate picked to oversee U.S. parks and wildlife pledges commitment to conservation

Florida’s Shannon Estenoz, tapped by President Joe Biden to oversee management of U.S. wildlife and parks, on Wednesday repeated the administration’s promises to increase access to outdoor recreation, use conservation for job creation and collaborate with states and private landowners. Asked by members of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee at her confirmation […] The post Advocate picked to oversee U.S. parks and wildlife pledges commitment to conservation appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Washington, DCPosted by
Michigan Advance

Liz Cheney ousted from U.S. House GOP leadership for rejecting Trump’s ‘big lie’

WASHINGTON — House Republicans voted Wednesday to remove U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position after her continued pushback against former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the presidential election. Saying they want to unite the party in an attempt to win back the House in the 2022 midterm elections, GOP […] The post Liz Cheney ousted from U.S. House GOP leadership for rejecting Trump’s ‘big lie’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

GOP-led Legislature OKs bills banning mask mandate for kids, limiting Whitmer’s powers

During Thursday’s sessions in the House and Senate, Republicans moved the remaining bills for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, while also passing bills prohibiting mask mandates for children, banning vaccine passports and limiting the powers of the State Administrative Board.  This week, both GOP-led chambers have been working to pass their own budget plans for […] The post GOP-led Legislature OKs bills banning mask mandate for kids, limiting Whitmer’s powers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Senators deadlock on major U.S. elections bill in committee vote

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Tuesday tackled a massive voting reforms bill in committee in a heated daylong debate. But the final vote on the bill by the Senate Rules Committee was a 9-9 tie, which means Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer likely would have to use a Senate procedure to bring the legislation to […] The post Senators deadlock on major U.S. elections bill in committee vote appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

COVID vaccine passports don’t exist in Michigan, but a House panel voted to ban them anyway

The House Oversight Committee voted Thursday to send a bill banning governmental entities from producing or issuing a COVID-19 vaccine passport to the full House of Representatives. There was a substitute to House Bill 4667, sponsored by Rep. Sue Allor (R-Wolverine), which Committee Chair Steve Johnson (R-Wayland) said addresses concerns that were raised by Rep. […] The post COVID vaccine passports don’t exist in Michigan, but a House panel voted to ban them anyway appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: This week in Michigan right-wing radicalism, silencing fact-checkers edition

Between COVID conspiracy theories, vaccine misinformation and continued lies about the 2020 election that threaten public health and our democracy, the Republican Party is having quite the radical moment — something that may not be clear in typical political coverage that presents both parties’ views on issues with the implicit understanding that they’re rooted in […] The post Susan J. Demas: This week in Michigan right-wing radicalism, silencing fact-checkers edition appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

Column: Michigan mamas of color cheer national paid leave and childcare proposals

April ended on a high note, with a whirlwind of action in support of progressive paid leave and childcare policies. Between President Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress and movement on these issues in Congress, federal policy supports for U.S. families are having a moment — and the nation’s mamas are here for […] The post Column: Michigan mamas of color cheer national paid leave and childcare proposals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Michigan Advance

Law enforcement officials urge action against rising numbers of ‘ghost guns’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has promised a crackdown on so-called “ghost guns,” and during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday, law enforcement officials from Pennsylvania and Maryland described how an exponential increase in those firearms — which are easily assembled from kits and not subject to federal gun laws — has expanded the workload of their […] The post Law enforcement officials urge action against rising numbers of ‘ghost guns’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Public HealthPosted by
Michigan Advance

GOP-led Legislature axes Whitmer programs, reduces federal COVID funding in budgets

After nearly nine hours of session between both chambers of the GOP-led Michigan Legislature on Tuesday, lawmakers wrapped up the day having passed about half of the 17 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget bills on their agendas. In February, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her state budget recommendation worth $67.1 billion for the next fiscal year […] The post GOP-led Legislature axes Whitmer programs, reduces federal COVID funding in budgets appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PoliticsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Whitmer: Legislature needs to OK $370M for childcare as more residents to restart in-person work

With COVID cases in Michigan receding and vaccinations increasing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the GOP-led Legislature to work with her to pass $370 million to help in providing childcare for workers heading back to in-person work.  Whitmer announced earlier this week the state reached the milestone of 55% of residents 16 and up […] The post Whitmer: Legislature needs to OK $370M for childcare as more residents to restart in-person work appeared first on Michigan Advance.