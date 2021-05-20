newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

‘Embracing failure is necessary’: New event to share stories of flops and resilience

By Nicholas Frank
Posted by 
San Antonio Report
San Antonio Report
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. On Thursday night, San Antonians have a chance to learn about some major mess-ups by well-known residents of the city they share. Chef Tim McDiarmid, fashion icon and on-air personality Leighton W., and realtor...

sanantonioreport.org
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flops#Health And Safety#Important People#Everyday People#Business People#San Antonians#La Paz#Wolfe Anderson#La Cantera#Resilience#Startup Communities#Humble Bravery#Fashion Icon#Personality#Cities#Bolivia#Well Known Residents#Chef#Taiwan#Nights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Related
RecipesFood Tank

New Book, Uncommonly Good, Shares Recipes and a Story of Shared Dreams

The recently released book Uncommonly Good tells the story behind the development of the Vermont retreat center Good Commons while providing practical recipes for home cooks. Co-authored by Matthew Wexler and Tesha Buss, the book details the trials and triumphs of the authors’ experience building Good Commons. The two friends spent nearly a decade building the center, which today provides space for guests to refuel by slowing down their daily routines and sustaining their bodies with nourishing food.
New York City, NYNew Haven Register

Celebrating the Inspiring and Resilient Stories of AAPI Business Owners

In the past year, Asian-American business owners have faced incredible challenges. The rise of hate crimes toward Asian Americans has skyrocketed, furthered by the pandemic and the racist rhetoric tied to the virus. From an economic standpoint, in April 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, consumer activity in Chinatowns across the U.S. was down by 75%*. And while today we’re seeing those communities steadily rebound, there is so much more to be done. Matthew Wong, owner of Tea and Milk in New York City, observed that “in the time after the pandemic, many people saw Asian Americans as the virus itself.”
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Report

San Antonio lands international cycling event affiliated with Tour de France

An international cycling event sponsored by the organization that runs the Tour de France is coming to San Antonio next year. The event is the first announced in the U.S. by L’Etape, a global cycling series sponsored by the same group that runs the world’s most famous cycling race. L’Etape is holding races in 14 different countries in 2021, including three in Mexico and one in Canada.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Report

Fiesta 2021 schedule of events revealed

Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. San Antonio is finally ready to party again. Fiesta returns on June 17 with an opening celebration at Hemisfair, followed by 10 more days of events. The annual citywide celebration was called off in...
TravelFinancial Times

Travel news: the new hotel hot list

La Paz, at the southern end of the Baja California peninsula, is a storied place (see John Steinbeck’s The Pearl, in which it is an intriguing protagonist). It’s also on the up as a destination for Californians keen to trade Cabo’s glitz for something more contemporary. Brothers Jaime, Rafael and Moisés Micha and their friend Carlos Couturier – the men behind the Grupo Habita hotel collection, Mexico’s recognised anointers of The Next Big Thing – have long had their eyes on it. When they found the right site – an early-20th-century villa, gone a bit to seed – they got to work, expanding and enlisting French design duo Jaune to execute the interiors. The result is Baja Club, a 32-room winner right on La Paz’s historic Malécon that opened in March. Original ironwork on doors and windows has been preserved; likewise the vintage red terrazzo floors. But elsewhere the Micha fun factor is much in evidence – from the outdoor kitchen to the groovy rooftop terrace bar (they’ve elevated the sundowner to a high art form) to the unexpected modern-Greek flavours on the restaurant menu.
EducationBoston University

LAW Dean, Whose Mother Was a Child Bride in Nigeria, Shares Powerful Story of Resilience with Graduates

“As a mother myself, I can only imagine the anguish that my mother felt as she left her children behind in a war-torn nation,” Angela Onwuachi-Willig tells graduates. Angela Onwuachi-Willig, dean of Boston University School of Law and Ryan Roth Gallo & Ernest J. Gallo Professor of Law, delivered these remarks at LAW’s virtual Convocation ceremony for the Class of 2021, on Saturday, May 15.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Report

Let’s face it: Masks save lives

Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. Elected officials, public health workers, businesses, and the media in cities and states across the country were caught off guard by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s surprise announcement Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors or observe social distancing guidelines.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
TheMighty

The Power of Sharing Our Fibromyalgia Stories

In the past, many people living with fibromyalgia hid their diagnosis due to the stigmas previously associated with this nervous system disorder. I am extremely proud of what our generation has accomplished thus far. We are bringing fibromyalgia (FM) to the spotlight. Through our advocacy effort fibromyalgia got its own ICD-10 Code and a blood test to diagnose FM was developed. We are standing up and will no longer accept hateful labels to keep us hidden behind a wall of shame. The community is uniting and I am empowered hearing from people all across the globe who want to join the movement. This provides me with hope and assures me that we will succeed in reaching the numbers required to enact change. We are multiplying and our voices are amplifying!
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Report

From drive-in to village: Eastside project to house more than 200 homeless older adults

Sign up for The Daily Reach, and get all the news that’s fit for your inbox. About 35 years ago, Towne Twin Drive-In theater played its last movie on San Antonio’s East Side, and the land has been vacant ever since. But on Wednesday, about 100 people arrived at the site to celebrate the land’s new purpose: to house some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.
MinoritiesPosted by
UncoverLA

City Councilmember Nithya Raman, Designer Joy Cho, Actor Jake Choi, More Asian-American Angelenos Share Their Stories in New Film

Two Angelenos are combating white supremacy and anti-Asian racism through filmmaking and storytelling. Her Studio founder and executive producer Lucia Tran (and former Zooey magazine founder/editor) and director Natasha Lee unveiled their newest documentary, In the Visible, which features an entirely Asian-American cast and crew and shares the stories of 12 people across several generations.
Politicsompa.org

Share your #OregonCreates story!

Please join us in celebrating what our local production industry means to Oregon. Use the instructions below to share a photo and your story with your state representatives. Enter your home address to find your legislators’ email addresses. You will email your Oregon House and Senate representatives (not Congress). 📸...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Report

Where I Work: SOLI Chamber Ensemble

The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. “So, what’s your day job?”. We’re used...