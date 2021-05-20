Flood Warning issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 14:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday evening, then reach a crest of 15.3 feet after midnight Thursday night. It will then quickly fall below flood stage before sunrise Friday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.