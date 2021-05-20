newsbreak-logo
Hunt County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall by NWS

 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 14:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday evening, then reach a crest of 15.3 feet after midnight Thursday night. It will then quickly fall below flood stage before sunrise Friday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas...northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Additional rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Flood warnings, watch issued for Hunt County, area

Hunt County is included in Flood Warnings through Wednesday evening for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River, and a Flash Flood Watch starting at noon today through Wednesday morning. Majors Field, the city of Greenville municipal airport, recorded 3.56 inches of precipitation overnight. The National Weather Service...
Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Delta, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Delta; Freestone; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Navarro; Rains; Van Zandt THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL EXPANDING ACROSS NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman, and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Hopkins, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Delta; Hopkins; Hunt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hunt County in north central Texas Northwestern Hopkins County in north central Texas Southwestern Delta County in north central Texas * Until noon CDT. * At 1114 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wolfe City, or 9 miles northwest of Commerce, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Commerce, Cooper, Wolfe City, Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur and Tira. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Collin, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. This storm is producing half dollar size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Collin; Hunt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNT AND SOUTHEASTERN COLLIN COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmersville, or 8 miles east of Wylie, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported half dollar size hail in Lavon at 10:10 PM. Radar continues to indicate the threat for hail close to the size of half dollars. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Wylie, Greenville, Royse City, Princeton, Farmersville, Wolfe City, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Lavon, Nevada, Josephine and Neylandville. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm has a history of producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Collin; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hunt County in north central Texas Northeastern Collin County in north central Texas Southeastern Grayson County in north central Texas Fannin County in north central Texas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1006 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sherman, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 1004 AM, emergency management reported ping pong ball size hail near Sadler. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sherman, Bonham, Howe, Leonard, Honey Grove, Whitewright, Wolfe City, Bells, Tom Bean, Savoy, Celeste, Ector, Dodd City, Bailey, Knollwood, Ravenna, Dorchester, Bonham State Park, Southmayd and Trenton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
The Herald-Banner

Hunt County took big pounding in latest storms

Hunt County had a chance to dry out just a bit Wednesday, after two days of showers and thunderstorms drenched the area. A Flood Warning remained in place through early Thursday morning for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River, but additional precipitation was not expected … until the next rain cycle arrives this weekend.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dallas; Kaufman The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Kaufman County in north central Texas Southeastern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1028 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilmer, or near Hutchins, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Dallas, Mesquite, Lancaster, Balch Springs, Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Kaufman, Hutchins, Wilmer, Crandall, Ferris, Combine, Talty, Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City, Oak Ridge and Lawrence. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 between mile markers 473 and 506. Interstate 45 between mile markers 267 and 275. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Fannin; Hunt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN HUNT AND SOUTHEASTERN FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 AM CDT At 1103 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bailey, or 13 miles south of Bonham, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Commerce, Leonard, Wolfe City, Celeste, Bailey, Ladonia and Pecan Gap.
Special Weather Statement issued for Collin, Dallas, Hunt, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Hunt; Rockwall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ROCKWALL...NORTHWESTERN HUNT...SOUTHEASTERN COLLIN AND NORTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Garland, moving northeast at 50 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was located between Farmersville and Nevada and will move northeast at 50 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dallas, Plano, Garland, Mesquite, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Greenville, Sachse, Murphy, Royse City, Fairview, Princeton, Fate, Lucas, Parker, Farmersville and Lowry Crossing.
Wind Advisory issued for Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lampasas; Limestone; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Wise WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on east to west oriented roadways.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Kaufman, Navarro, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Henderson; Kaufman; Navarro; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kaufman County in north central Texas Southern Van Zandt County in north central Texas Henderson County in central Texas Northeastern Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1217 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located from near Kemp to Kerens, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Mabank, Chandler, Van, Malakoff, Tool, Kerens, Seven Points, Kemp, Brownsboro, Eustace, Trinidad, Edom, Grays Prairie, Enchanted Oaks, Caney City, Purtis Creek State Park and Payne Springs. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 525 and 542. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Kaufman, Navarro, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Henderson; Kaufman; Navarro; Van Zandt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KAUFMAN...WESTERN VAN ZANDT...WESTERN HENDERSON EAST CENTRAL ELLIS AND NORTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES At 1047 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Tawakoni State Park to near Kemp, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Corsicana, Ennis, Kaufman, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Wills Point, Mabank, Malakoff, Tool, Kerens, Seven Points, Edgewood, Kemp, Eustace, Trinidad, Angus, Grays Prairie, Alma, Enchanted Oaks and Caney City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Kaufman, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kaufman; Van Zandt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KAUFMAN AND WESTERN VAN ZANDT COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 122 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kemp, or 8 miles southeast of Kaufman, moving northeast at 50 mph. Half inch to dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kaufman, Canton, Wills Point, Grand Saline, Mabank, Edgewood, Kemp, Fruitvale, Grays Prairie and Oak Grove. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central Texas.