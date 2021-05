For the San Jose Sharks, heading into the concluding games of a second consecutive poor season, there is a single question that will pervade the organization. At this point, it is beyond clear this team needs to begin a rebuilding phase. This is not a ‘one player away’ scenario. Semantics, terms like resetting or reload, are not acceptable. If the team is being honest, it needs to come to grips with this simple understanding. The team is three years away from being competitive again as a San Jose Sharks rebuild looms. And once that becomes clear, the question becomes obvious.