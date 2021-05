By now you guys know if I’m dabbling in the retired NBA player content world, the content has to be pretty damn good because I know your time is valuable and you want A+ content. Enter former No. 1 overall draft pick Kwame Brown, who was seemingly minding his business, living a quiet life until Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas fired up their podcast to run their mouths on a 39-year-old who stuck around the NBA for 12 years and pocketed $64 million along the way.