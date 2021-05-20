newsbreak-logo
“Cher” Biopic Gets “Munich” Writer

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winner Eric Roth (“Munich,” “Forrest Gump,” “A Star is Born”) is set to pen a biopic about the life and career of the one and only Cher for Universal Pictures. With a decades-long career spanning music, television, fashion and film, Cher has released multiple studio albums, hosted a comedy variety...

