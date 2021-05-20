Tornado Warning issued for Carver, Le Sueur, Scott, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carver; Le Sueur; Scott; Sibley The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota Northeastern Sibley County in central Minnesota Southwestern Scott County in east central Minnesota Southwestern Carver County in east central Minnesota * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Henderson, or 27 miles north of Mankato, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Belle Plaine. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN