MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Sumner County man was arrested after firing shots into the home of his girlfriend’s family early Saturday morning on Mays Chapel Road. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the home after shots were fired by a man driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro, which pulled into the driveway and opened fire on the home next door. When the person inside the home heard the shots being fired, he grabbed his gun and returned fire at the man through his bedroom window.