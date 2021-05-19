Jehovah’s Witnesses spend year without knocking on doors
It's been one year since Jehovah's Witnesses adjusted their hallmark methods of sharing scriptures due to the pandemic. For many, the change from ringing doorbells and knocking on doors to making phone calls and writing letters expanded and invigorated their ministry. In March 2020, Witnesses in the U.S. suspended their door-to-door and face to-face forms of public ministry and moved congregation meetings to videoconferencing.