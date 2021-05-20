newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

weather.gov
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * Until Friday evening. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday night, reaching a crest of 14.4 feet around sunrise Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage later on Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur along the river reach.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Cars#Texas Flooding#Nws#Flood Stage#Hunt County#Bank Flooding#Caution#Severity#Target Area#Sunrise#Riverbanks#Rockwall Counties#Greenville#Moderate Certainty#Drive#Walking
Related
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas, and south central Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Freestone, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Stephens, Tarrant, Wise, and Young. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts near 8 inches possible through Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Collin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. This storm is producing half dollar size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Collin; Hunt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNT AND SOUTHEASTERN COLLIN COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmersville, or 8 miles east of Wylie, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported half dollar size hail in Lavon at 10:10 PM. Radar continues to indicate the threat for hail close to the size of half dollars. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Wylie, Greenville, Royse City, Princeton, Farmersville, Wolfe City, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Lavon, Nevada, Josephine and Neylandville. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Hunt County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Hunt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HUNT COUNTY At 1039 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported golf ball size hail around 10:12 PM near Lavon. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Greenville, Royse City, Caddo Mills, Josephine and Neylandville. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Collin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Collin, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collin; Hunt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HUNT AND EAST CENTRAL COLLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 718 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Farmersville, or 10 miles northwest of Greenville, moving east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be just north of Greenville around 730 PM CDT. near Campbell around 745 PM CDT.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Delta, Freestone, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Anderson; Delta; Freestone; Henderson; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Navarro; Rains; Van Zandt THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL EXPANDING ACROSS NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following areas, in north central Texas, Freestone, Hunt, Kaufman, and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Delta, Henderson, Hopkins, Lamar, Leon, Rains, and Van Zandt. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Hunt County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall; Van Zandt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCKWALL SOUTHWESTERN HUNT...NORTHERN KAUFMAN AND NORTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Terrell, moving east at 25 mph. Another strong storm was located near Quinlan and will move northeast at 25 to 30 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Terrell, Kaufman, Wills Point, Crandall, West Tawakoni, Talty, Edgewood, Quinlan, Hawk Cove, Lake Tawakoni State Park, McLendon-Chisholm, Post Oak Bend City, Oak Ridge and Lawrence.
Hunt County, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Hunt County took big pounding in latest storms

Hunt County had a chance to dry out just a bit Wednesday, after two days of showers and thunderstorms drenched the area. A Flood Warning remained in place through early Thursday morning for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River, but additional precipitation was not expected … until the next rain cycle arrives this weekend.
Bell County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lampasas; Limestone; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Wise WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on east to west oriented roadways.