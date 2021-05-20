Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * Until Friday evening. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday night, reaching a crest of 14.4 feet around sunrise Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage later on Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur along the river reach.