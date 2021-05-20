newsbreak-logo
Dan Levy and Emily Hampshire Have a "Motel For Sale!" in This Mini Schitt's Creek Webisode

By Chanel Vargas
POPSUGAR
 11 hours ago
Welcome back to the Rosebud Motel, where the Herb Ertlinger wine flows freely and the Schitt's Creek cast has us cracking up with their behind-the-scenes antics. On Wednesday, Emily Hampshire shared a webisode from season one that shows her and Dan Levy in character as Stevie and David during a conversation about selling the motel. "How far did you get into selling the motel while I wasn't there?" David asks Stevie, who says she "barely even considered it" — apart from speaking to a realtor, getting a quote, buying "for sale" signs, and brainstorming a few commercial slogans.

