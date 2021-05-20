newsbreak-logo
VIDEO: Armed driver sought in road rage incident with food delivery man in Brooklyn

By Kimberly Dole
Audacy
 13 hours ago
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are looking to identify an armed man who is sought in connection to a road rage incident that occurred earlier this week in Brooklyn. It was reported to police that at 5: 25 p.m. on Monday, May 10, a 22-year-old male food delivery worker on an e-bike, and an unidentified man driving a black Toyota Sienna minivan became involved in a verbal traffic-related dispute in the vicinity of South 2nd Street and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg.

