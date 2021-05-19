Chicago’s Riot Fest Ends Our Suffering and Announces 2021/22 Acts
Our painfully long live music drought is over. In Chicago, this summer, there are hundreds of killer bands to see in concert, over 100 just at Riot Fest. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we've had to miss out on many things. Is it me, or was the live music scene drying up about the absolute worst? So many concert tickets purchased that sit in a safe place waiting for newly rescheduled dates. Now, to find the money to see all the fests that are returning.