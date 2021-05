SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Sharonville police say they are searching for the parents of a young boy found alone at a hotel overnight and are turning to the public for help. The boy, who police say they believe is 2 or 3, was unattended at Sonesta on East Kemper Road about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sharonville Police Sgt. Scott Tam.