newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jeremy Irvine In Talks For “Green Lantern”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Irvine (“War Horse,” “Stonewall,” “Treadstone”) is in talks for the role of Alan Scott, Earth’s first Green Lantern, in the upcoming “Green Lantern” series at HBO Max. In the comics, the character was a gay train engineer from the 1940s who became one of the ‘lanterns’. He later joined...

www.darkhorizons.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finn Wittrock
Person
Marc Guggenheim
Person
Jeremy Irvine
Person
Greg Berlanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Lantern#Treadstone#Comic Book Favorites#Earth Like Hal Jordan#Stonewall#Never Before Seen Heroes#Executive Producers#Episodes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Why Finn Wittrock is the Right Guy to Play Green Lantern

Finn Wittrock has been seen as both a villain and a heroic character and he’s done great as both, which is why he’s a great pick to play the part of Guy Gardner, perhaps the most controversial Green Lantern ever. Gardner isn’t all bad really since otherwise, it’s not likely that he would have been selected as the backup for Hal Jordan initially, but he’s also a problem at times thanks to his attitude and his inability to be a decent person at all times. But his persona has changed a few times throughout the comics and as such it’s kind of hard to pin down his character now and then given that the character does have a laundry list of problems that begin during his younger years. But selecting Finn for this character is great since all one needs to do is look at his performances in American Horror Story to see how he can go from being one of the worst individuals around to being someone that you would want to be pals with and actually depend on. The comparison for this can be seen best between the role he played in AHS: Freak Show and AHS: 1984. Between Dandy Mott and Bobby Richter, there’s a very wide gap when it comes to the type of acting that each role demands since Dandy was by far one of the most disgusting characters in AHS since he was a spoiled rich kid that thought the world was his for the taking. To prove it he bought a circus, killed most of the cast and crew after being humiliated, and was then drowned by the surviving few that came back to teach him a lesson. The role of Bobby was one that came late in the most recent season of AHS and placed him as the son of the infamous Mr. Jingles, who turned out to be a decent person that was trying to keep his son safely away from a ghost-ridden camp that hadn’t been used in years.
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

HBO Max Green Lantern Series Finds Its Guy Gardner – Ryan Reynolds Reacts!

With The Green Lantern series on HBO Max officially casting its Guy Gardner, former Hal Jordan actor Ryan Reynolds gave his social media followers his facetious reaction to the news. Deadline broke the news that American Horror Story actor Finn Wittrock, who co-starred in the series alongside Quicksilver actor Evan...
Comicscomic-watch.com

Green Lantern #2: The Adventure Truly Begins

A Guardian of the Universe lies dead, and the universe teeters on the brink of war. As the summit of the United Planets and the Green Lantern Corps falls into chaos, an even bigger threat looms. With John Stewart reassigned to the role of an ambassador, a surprise appearance by one of the newest Green Lanterns may be all that stands between the Corps and oblivion. (Spoiler: it’s Far Sector’s Jo Mullein.)
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Guy Gardner: 5 Things To Know About The Green Lantern Character From The Comics

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It was recently confirmed that American Horror Story cast member Finn Whitrock will play Guy Gardner on HBO Max’s Green Lantern series, which has been in development since October 2020. For many DC Comics aficionados, the announcement was likely met with excitement, but it might have been a little confusing to more casual fans of superhero movies or DC TV shows who grew up knowing John Stewart, Hal Jordan, or other famous Emerald Knights as their Green Lantern. If you identify with these people, you can count on us to guide you through this blackest night and into a brighter day with the following essential facts about Guy Gardner, starting with how he came into possession of that powerful ring.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Green Lantern: Finn Wittrock Will Star in the HBO Max Series as the DC Universe Hero

This week’s crop of huge TV headlines comes with a little something for everyone: For the comics-obsessed, we finally know who will lead HBO Max’s big-budget Green Lantern series; fashionistas get their first look at Netflix’s stylish Halston; Law & Order fans get a double dose of new Dick Wolf; and Broadway lovers starved for live theater will be treated to a live recording of one of the Great White Way’s biggest hits of recent years.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Will Have a Gay Lead in Its DC Superhero Ensemble

The Green Lantern TV series currently in the works for HBO Max will, indeed, feature a gay version of the iconic DC Comics superhero. The show has been in the works for some time now but has finally been gaining some true momentum as of late. Finn Wittrock recently signed on to play Guy Gardner, just one of the versions of the character who will be part of the festivities. But another yet-to-be-cast actor will be playing a different version, who will be an open member of the LGBTQ community.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Green Lantern: Finn Wittrock Talks "Kinda Daunting" Audition & More

Late last month, viewers learned American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock was going to from the "Murphyverse" to patrolling the DC universe as Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern in Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith's upcoming HBO Max series based on the "Green Lantern" universe of DC Comics characters. Though described as a hulking mass of masculinity and "an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism," Wittrock's Gardner (much like in the comics) still finds a way to be likable. Now, we're learning some more details on the series from Wittrock- specifically, how he ended up with the role.