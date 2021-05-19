Library will increase services beginning June 1

newsbreak-logo
The Carpinteria Branch Library will expand its services beginning June 1, increasing public access to its building which has been closed during the pandemic. The library will soon be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays between noon and 5 p.m., and on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. In the...

Santa Barbara County, CAnprnsb.org

Maria McCall Joins Family Service Agency Board of Directors

Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County, also known as Santa Maria Valley Youth and Family Center and Guadalupe’s Little House By The Park, is pleased to announce the appointment of Montecito Bank & Trust Vice President/MClub Director, Maria McCall, to its Board of Directors. “We’re excited to add...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Volunteers Needed at Wildlife Care Network

Volunteers make up an important part of the team at Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network (SBWCN). Spring baby season is in full swing, and SBWCN is urgently looking for more volunteers during this busy time of year! There are two volunteer positions that are in critical need right now:. 1....
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Vaccine Equity Project Santa Barbara County

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin Revealed

As they have for 97 years, and with emotion, fanfare and excitement, the 2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin have been unveiled to the community. La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow had the distinguished honor in front of family, friends and members of the community at the Fiesta kick-off La Primavera celebration at The Carriage and Western Art Museum. It was a special moment for Ms. Petlow who designed the poster and pin using family, youth and history.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Weed and Wine Come Together in Santa Ynez Valley

This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. For 30 years now, Sunstone Winery has provided the Santa Ynez Valley one of its more famously photographed touchstones, shifting from “Tuscan-inspired” villa in wedding albums to “futuristic French chateau,” at least for purposes of one recent Star Trek show.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Working Vacation: Volunteers Clear 5 miles of Santa Cruz Trail

The saying "it takes a village" certainly does apply to trailwork, especially on the Los Padres Forest Association’s (LPFA) most recent Working Vacation on the Santa Cruz Trail in the San Rafael Wilderness. There were 31 people who helped support the project, overseeing tasks including trail work, cooking, stock support,...
Santa Barbara County, CAsyvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Bunstoppable

Are you looking for a rabbit to call your own? Bunstoppable arrived as a stray and is ready to find his forever home. Bunstoppable is a 1-year-old male, white and brown long-haired rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. He is a guy who appreciates his daily greens and a nice rabbit yard to run and dig in.
Summerland, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Future uncertain for pristine Summerland hilltop

The Carpinteria Unified School District (CUSD) is preparing to embark on a new school for the community of Summerland.The owner of Sweet Wheel Farm & Flowers is rallying to raise community funds to buy property linked to the future project. The post Future uncertain for pristine Summerland hilltop appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Julie LeVay joins Children’s Project board

Carpinteria resident Julie LeVay has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Carpinteria Children’s Project (CCP). LeVay brings several decades of experience in philanthropy, institutional development and strategic planning to the board. She is a founding partner of Whaley LeVay, a national consulting firm offering a full range of institutional advancement and philanthropy services to not-for-profit institutions seeking stability and growth. Before starting her own business, LeVay dedicated years of service to public and private universities and performing arts organizations as a development team member focused on fundraising for capital campaigns and program support.
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Teachers celebrated at CHS

Parents for Carpinteria High School celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week by treating CHS educators to lunch, hot and cold beverages from Starbucks, goodie bags, flowers, handmade face masks and HandiGurus.
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Zooker’s Restaurant hosts artists Cathy Winton and Jayne Burton

Artists Jayne Burton and Cathy Winton, members of the Carpinteria Arts Center Scholarship Program, will hold an exhibition at Zooker’s Restaurant. The restaurant, located at 5405 Carpinteria Ave., will feature plein air paintings of the Carpinteria Salt Marsh, the bluffs and other famed Carpinteria landscape between May 11 and July 11.
Santa Barbara County, CACoastal View

CUSD now offering rapid Covid-19 tests for staff and students

The California Department of Education and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) are partnering to offer K–12 California schools antigen testing for students and staff at school sites. The Abbott BinaxNOW is a rapid antigen test designed to detect the Covid-19 virus, with results available in 15-30 minutes. The sample will be collected by students by inserting a soft swab half an inch inside the nose and slowly rotating the swab for 15 seconds before repeating on the second nostril. Most people describe a ticklish sensation or feeling the need to sneeze. The results of this test can help keep the school community healthy, along with mask wearing, social distancing and frequent handwashing.