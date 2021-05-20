‘Pink: All I Know So Far’: Film Review

"I want it to be worth it for my family." Amazon Prime has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary called P!nk: All I Know So Far, a profile of the Grammy-winning singer / songwriter known as P!nk. The latest of many popular musicians to get the documentary treatment, following Pink on her recent 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" world tour as she balances being a performer with her role as a mother, wife, and boss. The documentary mixes footage from the road, behind the scenes interviews, and personal material. On the tour, Pink played 156 shows in 18 countries. After making eight albums so far, "Pink's music has matured while retaining the badass badge that has identified her sound for two decades." This is from the director of The Greatest Showman bringing us his first documentary feature. This looks like every other "look at how hard this musician's life is!" doc before it, but as always, at least there's some honesty in here. Have a look.