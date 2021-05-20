newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Pink: All I Know So Far’: Film Review

By Lovia Gyarkye
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2018, the singer Pink (aka Alecia Moore) graced the cover of People Magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue” with her two kids, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon. The moment marked a shift in the brazen musician’s public image: Pink, known and beloved for her cheeky attitude, enviable confidence and unconditional love for misfits everywhere, was now a mother. Parenthood challenged her in different ways — shifting her priorities and softening the language she used in interviews. She spoke less about proving herself to haters and more about creating a safe world in which her children could take risks. “I always tell Willow, ‘I’m going to teach you the rules so that you’ll know how and when to break them,’” she told People.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
41
Followers
0
Post
933
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Carey Hart
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Jets#Film Star#People Magazine#Review#Concert Documentaries#Love#Sweet Memories#Aka Alecia Moore#Explanatory Narration#Sardonic Humor#Confessional#Misfits#Husband Carey Hart#Amsterdam#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Pink Dazzles With Easter Egg-Filled, Female-Empowering Video for 'All I Know So Far,' Co-Starring Cher

With more than 25 years of groundbreaking videos by everyone from Missy Elliott and Kendrick Lamar to Taylor Swift, Outkast and No Doubt, Dave Meyers is indisputably one of the greatest video directors of all time — and that status is due in no small part to his long relationship with Pink, which goes back to 1999 and her first clip for “There You Go.”
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Music Doc 'P!nk: All I Know So Far' from Amazon

"I want it to be worth it for my family." Amazon Prime has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary called P!nk: All I Know So Far, a profile of the Grammy-winning singer / songwriter known as P!nk. The latest of many popular musicians to get the documentary treatment, following Pink on her recent 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" world tour as she balances being a performer with her role as a mother, wife, and boss. The documentary mixes footage from the road, behind the scenes interviews, and personal material. On the tour, Pink played 156 shows in 18 countries. After making eight albums so far, "Pink's music has matured while retaining the badass badge that has identified her sound for two decades." This is from the director of The Greatest Showman bringing us his first documentary feature. This looks like every other "look at how hard this musician's life is!" doc before it, but as always, at least there's some honesty in here. Have a look.
MoviesNME

Pink shares trailer for upcoming new documentary ‘All I Know So Far’

Pink has shared a trailer for her Amazon Prime Video documentary All I Know So Far – you can watch it below. Helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, the film follows Pink on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’ as she tries to balance being a mother of two, wife, businesswoman and performer.
Celebritieshot1061.com

P!nk Soars, Spins, Does All the Mom Things in Moving ‘All I Know So Far’ Doc Trailer

P!nk dropped the moving trailer for her tour documentary All I Know So Far on Tuesday (May 11), in which the singer strives to balance the seemingly impossible task of being a full-time mom during a rigorous tour. Except, when you’re P!nk, sometimes the impossible might just be possible. “I always wanted to be a rock star,” she says in the opening frame of the two-minute preview.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Pink Shares Empowering, Uplifting Anthem 'All I Know So Far': Listen

Pink has come back with a catchy, empowering new anthem. On her latest single “All I Know So Far,” the rebellious pop star returns to her roots with a soul-baring song that is not only utterly undeniable but sonically beautiful as well. Much like the messages dispatched in fan-favorites hits like “F—kin’ Perfect,” “So What,” and “Just Like Fire,” Pink’s newest offering expands her ever-growing catalog of inspiring songs to sing in times of self-doubt and uncertainty.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: P!nk – ‘All I Know So Far’

P!nk has quite the busy Spring ahead. Ahead of accepting the Billboard Music Awards’ ICON Lifetime Achievement award at this year’s May 23-aired ceremony (as we reported here), the GRAMMY winner will be on a promo blitz in support of her original film/documentary, ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far.’. Set...
MusicPosted by
MIX 108

Pink’s New Music Video Stars Her Husband and Kids

Pink's "All I Know So Far" music video features nostalgic vibes and a number of special guests. On Friday (May 7) the pop superstar released the single alongside the video which featured her husband, Carey Hart, their children, 9-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson, along with pop icon Cher and actress Judith Light.
Moviesvanyaland.com

Catch an early screening of ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ on us

As you might have heard, it’s been a surprisingly great year for music documentaries so far. We’ve had master filmmakers taking on the legacies of their favorite bands, tributes to some of the greatest performers who ever graced the stage, portraits of young artists at difficult moments in their careers, resurrections of forgotten yet pivotal moments in our nation’s cultural history, and even a solid Billie Eilish doc. Now, the party’s really about to get started, though, in this case, it’ll be on Tuesday night, not on a Saturday. That’s right: we’ve partnered with Amazon Prime Video to give you — yes, you — access to a free virtual screening of the new documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far on May 18 at 7 PM EST, which, from the look of it, will continue this trend until we get straight-up sick of good documentaries about musicians.
MusicPopculture

Pink Shares Daughter Willow's Hilarious Reaction to Their Duet Going No. 1

Pink's 9-year-old daughter Willow is unfazed by the success of the song she released with her mom in February. The musician revealed Willow's reaction to "Cover Me in Sunshine" during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, revealing that the sweet song about the bond between mother and daughter came up so naturally in their lives that Willow doesn't think much of its success.
Public HealthPosted by
Amomama

Pink Opens up about Her & Son Jackson's Experience with COVID-19 Last Year

American singer and songwriter Pink has revealed her and her four-year-old son Jameson Moon's experiences while battling with COVID-19 last year. People who have battled with severe COVID-19 symptoms often speak of how terrible it can be. It was more of the same for singer Pink and her son, Jameson Moon, 4, after they tested positive for the deadly virus in April 2020.