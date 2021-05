You seem to be on your way out, so we want to take a moment to thank you for all you’ve done. (To clarify, we mean “on your way out” in a way only perceptible to Minnesotans, i.e., you’ve said your first “alrighty” in the form of the dropping infection rates, and then you mumbled “alrighty, then” in the form the CDC lifting the mask mandate, and you might actually put your coat on but then take it off and sit back down for another cup of coffee or even a bite of lunch before you hit the road, but we heard that first “alrighty” loud and clear, and we trust in Odin and L'Étoile du Nord that this means a for-sure eventual exit.)