newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pell City, AL

YWCA opens new domestic violence shelter in Pell City

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePELL CITY, Ala. — Women in need of refuge from domestic violence situations now have a safe place they can turn to in St. Clair County. The YWCA opened its newest shelter in Pell City Wednesday and CEO Dr. Larhonda Magras says the new location is more than just an expansion of the organization's services.

www.wvtm13.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Pell City, AL
Pell City, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
Saint Clair County, AL
Government
County
Saint Clair County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ywca#Ceo#Crime#Ywca#Wvtm#Pell City Wednesday#Refuge#Women#Ala#Ceo#Follow Jeff Eliasoph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Alabama StateWSFA

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Alabama StateNY Daily News

Alabama family court judge accused of stalking, harassment

An Alabama family court judge is accused of cyber stalking and harassing people who complained about her behavior. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton, who oversees domestic relations, used Facebook to send multiple harassing messages, according to a complaint filed on behalf of a litigant who appeared in her courtroom by the state’s Judicial Inquiry Commission.
Alabama StateCullman Times

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting plaintiffs'...
Moody, ALAnniston Star

Senator Shelby honors fallen St. Clair County police officers

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) has co-sponsored a bill that will honor fallen police officers from the past year, including Moody Lt. Stephen Williams and former Ashville Officer Nick O’Rear. According to a news release Sheby co-sponsored S.Res.215, a Senate resolution honoring the observance of National Police Week, and commemorated the...
Springville, ALAnniston Star

Alabama Department of Corrections announces COVID-positive inmate at St. Clair has died

SPRINGVILLE — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced an inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville has died while positive for COVID-19. In a news release, the ADOC said Marcel Thomas died May 6. He was a 41-year-old inmate who was serving a 12-year sentence for distribution of controlled substances out of Tuscaloosa County at St. Clair Correctional.
Pell City, ALAnniston Star

Pell City school forum charts vision, leaves some with questions

PELL CITY — The Pell City School Board’s public forum Monday was not without disruption or lingering questions. The board held the public forum to discuss its plans for the future of the school system, but also often discussed the recent cap of the city’s sales tax allocation to the schools and calls to readjust the school’s attendance zone. Members of the city council, who were all in attendance Monday, have clarified that the cap was meant to encourage a small reduction to the attendance zone and a grandfathering in of all current students, but the board quickly said they had no plans to make any such adjustments.
Saint Clair County, ALAnniston Star

St. Clair County Extension Office Offers Online Workshops

The St. Clair County Extension Office has a variety of online workshops coming up that I have listed below. All links to register can be found on our Facebook page, St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office. Identifying Birds by Sight and Sound Workshop: Birdwatching isn’t a new hobby, but it...
Saint Clair County, ALPosted by
St. Clair News Aegis

St. Clair establishes new Drug Enforcement Unit

A new multi-agency drug enforcement unit (DEU) has been established in St. Clair County to help combat the sale and use of illegal drugs. The DEU will be run by a commander chosen by St. Clair Sheriff Billy Murray and will be governed by a Board of Directors. The board will be comprised of the sheriff, the District Attorney, various police chiefs from across the county as well as the commander of the DEU.
Pell City, ALAnniston Star

Birmingham author pledges portion of book royalties to Pell City animal rescue

PELL CITY — A Birmingham-based author is planning to donate a portion of the proceeds from her latest book to Animal Savers of Pell City, Inc. According to a news release, Judge Debra H. Goldstein, author of the Sarah Blair mystery series, is planning to donate a portion of the royalties from her latest book “Four Cuts Too Many” to ASPCI . The release said this is the fourth of Judge Goldstein’s books featuring a young woman who finds being in the kitchen more frightening than murder. It also said rescued animals are included in the main character’s life and have been featured in the first three books in the series: “One Taste Too Many”, “Two Bites Too Many” and “Three Treats Too Many”. Information about Judge Goldstein’s books, short stories, and novels can be found on her website, www.DebraHGoldstein.com.
Pell City, ALAnniston Star

Pell City Schools announces public forum for May 10

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has announced it will hold a public forum May 10 to discuss the vision for the future of the school system. The event will be at 6 p.m. at the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts. Pell City...
Saint Clair County, ALAnniston Star

St. Clair District Attorney joins 23 others in letter opposing medical marijuana bill

PELL CITY — St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon has signed a letter opposing the medical marijuana bill in the Alabama House of Representatives. Harmon joined 23 of the state’s district attorneys, including Calhoun County DA Brian McVeigh in signing the letter opposing Senate Bill 46 which is being discussed in the Alabama House. The bill would allow for medical marujiana, in the form of pills, patches or cream, to be used in the treatment of 16 different conditions including cancer, anxiety and epilepsy. The bill would not allow for marijuana to be smoked or used in vaping products.
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson area woman charged with beastiality

From The Tribune staff reports ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Jefferson County woman on a charge of beastiality. Kimberly Wyatt, 30, was booked into the St. Clair County Jail on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Her bond was set at $5,000. Wyatt, who lives in east Jefferson County, near Pinson, […]