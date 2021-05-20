YWCA opens new domestic violence shelter in Pell City

PELL CITY — A Birmingham-based author is planning to donate a portion of the proceeds from her latest book to Animal Savers of Pell City, Inc. According to a news release, Judge Debra H. Goldstein, author of the Sarah Blair mystery series, is planning to donate a portion of the royalties from her latest book “Four Cuts Too Many” to ASPCI . The release said this is the fourth of Judge Goldstein’s books featuring a young woman who finds being in the kitchen more frightening than murder. It also said rescued animals are included in the main character’s life and have been featured in the first three books in the series: “One Taste Too Many”, “Two Bites Too Many” and “Three Treats Too Many”. Information about Judge Goldstein’s books, short stories, and novels can be found on her website, www.DebraHGoldstein.com.