Real Salt Lake Expecting Bobby Wood To Arrive In Utah Middle Of June

By Tom Hackett, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Bobby Wood’s wife has had their baby and is expected to be in Utah within a “couple of weeks,” according to Real Salt Lake’s General Manager who announced the news on local radio station ESPN 700. “Bobby’s wife was pregnant and due to give birth...

MLSchatsports.com

Major League Soccer: Bobby Wood close to joining Real Salt Lake

Dawgs make quarters for fourth time in history. Washington Makes Second Straight Elite Eight Trip After 2-0 Win - University of Washington Athletics. Bobby Wood is close to joining Real Salt Lake. Bobby Wood joining RSL in “about three weeks” — early June debut possible - RSL Soapbox. The Sounders...
MLSRSL Soapbox

Report: Jonathan Menéndez set to join Real Salt Lake for $1.3m

Rumors have been circulating for the past week about winger Jonathan Menéndez coming to Real Salt Lake on a transfer from Argentina’s Club Atlético Independiente. Per reporter Gastón Edul, the deal has been done and the left-winger will be joining the team in June of this year for a fee of $1.3m.
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Faces San Jose Earthquakes in Friday Night Matchup

HERRIMAN, Utah – (Thursday, May 6, 2021) – Real Salt Lake continues its three-game home stretch at Rio Tinto Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will be broadcast live locally on KMYU and streamed on the KSL TV app. Real...
MLSGephardt Daily

Fans heading to Real Salt Lake soccer game Friday can also receive vaccine

SANDY, Utah, May 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Real Salt Lake soccer team plays the San Jose Earthquakes at Rio Tinto Stadium Friday evening– and fans can get vaccinated if they choose. Fans can receive the vaccine at the Zions Bank Real Academy at 14787 Academy Parkway in Herriman, which...
MLSchatsports.com

Game at a Glance: Real Salt Lake Falls in Final Minutes

Real Salt Lake (2-1-0, 6 points); San Jose Earthquakes (3-1-0, 9 points) Man of the Match: Rubio Rubin catapulted RSL into the lead in the 43rd minute with what very may well be a contender for Major League Soccer’s Goal of the Year. The forward’s third goal of the season was hammered in via bicycle kick that sent the entire stadium into complete mania. In just three games Rubio has registered three goals and two assists.
MLSchatsports.com

Points of Obvious Refinement: Real Salt Lake vs Sporting Kansas City

Real Salt Lake walked away with another three points for the 2021 season at home against Sporting Kansas City. While I’m hesitant to continue calling it a rivalry game after the last couple of legs, as long as Roger Espinoza is still on the field there will always be a chance. With San Jose Earthquakes coming to town for a “Friday Night Lights” game, let’s think about how RSL can better themselves and try to stay the only undefeated team in the MLS Western Conference.
Nashville, TNDaily Times

Nashville SC has first road game of season at Real Salt Lake

Nashville SC (1-0-3) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +146, Nashville SC +187, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC has its first road game of the season against Real Salt Lake. Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home...
MLSkslsports.com

Chris Wondolowski Scores Late Brace To Give Real Salt Lake First Loss Of 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake succumbed to a Chris Wondolowski brace inside the final 10 minutes to lose for the first time this season. Juarez made changes to the starting XI as Justin Meram replaced an injured Anderson Julio, Andrew Brody got the nod over an injured Aaron Herrera, and Erik Holt saw the pitch for the first time this season as Marcelo Silva did not make the 18.
MLSchatsports.com

The Inside Look: Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Earthquakes with Center Line Soccer

Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. It’s a Friday night game for Real Salt Lake as they host a surprisingly dangerous San Jose Earthquakes. The Quakes are second in the west on six points, with two wins and one loss, but are head of RSL on goal difference. We reached out to Alicia Rodriguez of Center Line Soccer to get some more insight into San Jose.
MLSksl.com

After 3 weeks, is Real Salt Lake good again? Maybe, but they're definitely more fun

SANDY — After only three weeks of the 2021 MLS regular season, Real Salt Lake sits in an unexpected spot in the Western Conference standings: on top. And while three weeks — and two matches, based on an opening week bye — is hardly enough time to draw sweeping conclusions for any team, for good or bad, it's hard not to notice that something is different about RSL than the past few seasons.
MLStonyspicks.com

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Real Salt Lake (2-1-0) are coming off a frustrating 2-1 loss at home against the San Jose Earthquakes. They were better in the first half and actually took the lead at the 43th minute with Rubin, assisted by Kreilach. But the second half was much different, with the Quakes deploying key man Wondolowski at the 72nd minute, who scored twice in a four-minute span (83rd and 87th) to eventually beat Real Salt Lake by 2-1. Real Salt Lake had started the season with back to back wins against Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City. Now all 3 of their matches had goals from both sides and Over 2.5 Goals. They are sitting at the 8th spot of the Western Conference with 6 points, scoring 6 and conceding 4 goals in the process. Last season Real Salt Lake had a mediocre record at home (4 wins, 5 losses, 4 draws), scoring 14 and conceding 18 goals. 6 of those 13 matches had Over 2.5 Goals, with an average of exactly 2.5 goals per match.
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Hoping To Build On Fast Start As Earthquakes Loom

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake will host San Jose Earthquakes this Friday evening in a fixture that will have the entire league paying attention. RSL remains as the only team in Major League Soccer yet to drop a point in 2021, while San Jose enters the match on a two-win streak and in superb goal-scoring form.
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Lifts Mask Mandate At Rio Tinto Stadium Effective Immediately

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake has removed its mask mandate at Rio Tinto Stadium effective immediately, the club announced. Fans attending games at Rio Tinto Stadium will not have to wear masks if they do not want to. However, if you feel safest wearing a mask and would like to attend upcoming games you will still be able to do so and you will be able to sit in a mask-only section.
MLSsportsmax.tv

Real Salt Lake 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes: Wondolowski stuns with late brace

Substitute Chris Wondolowski stunned Real Salt Lake with two late goals as the San Jose Earthquakes rallied for a 2-1 victory. The MLS career scoring leader entered after 72 minutes and soon erased the Rubio Rubin tally that had put Salt Lake ahead just before the half. Wondolowski's first goal...
MLSkslsports.com

How Did Real Salt Lake’s Elliot Fall Go From Intern To General Manager?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake’s General Manager, Elliot Fall, began his career with the club as an intern. His climb up the professional sporting ladder has been a remarkable example of patience and perseverance. Fall began his career in the Public Relations department doing mainly multimedia work...
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Put Last Week’s Loss Behind Them, Focus Now Fixated On Nashville SC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The disappointment from last week’s 2-1 loss at home to San Jose has settled, and now the focus has been shifted to the upcoming home fixture against Nashville SC. Given the events that transpired during the final 10 minutes of last week’s loss, a greater emphasis and importance has been placed on this week’s fixture.