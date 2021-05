It’s UFC 262 fight week and it is one fight card that we should be very excited about. The Lightweight Championship is up for grabs after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired and relinquished his belt. Battling it out for the title, #3 Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira and #4 “Iron” Michael Chandler will be looking to put on a show in the main event for however long it lasts. This PPV is littered with great fights from top to bottom and with great fights comes a great night of betting. We as fight fans get to enjoy an exciting night of fights and make money while doing it.