Pets bring a lot of joy to our lives but they can also cause you to panic!. According to research, the average pet parent has 231 “mini-panics” each year which equals out to 4 per week. Specifically, cat and dog owners have this happen over irregular, digestive issues when they eat something they’re not supposed to and when they can’t find them in the house. Four in ten folks said they’ve made an equal number of emergency clinic trips with their pet as they have with their human child. another fun fact…5% of people say they refer to their dogs as their sons or daughters.