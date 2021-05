The legendary Bruce Springsteen was spotted at a local New Jersey ice cream shop the other day. He returned to his favorite place that he used to go to all the time growing up as a kid. According to NJ.com, when Springsteen was a little boy he would always show up at Jersey Freeze in Freehold and ask for some cones. That's right, he never actually got any ice cream. The employees would always give him some broken cones to munch on.